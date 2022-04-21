After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

In honour of Thomas Tuchel blaming Chelsea’s 4-2 loss to the Stamford Bridge pitch, here are some of football’s classic excuses.

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
The most ridiculous excuses by football managers

Chelsea lost 4-2 at Stamford Bridge to Arsenal in what was overall a poor display by the home team with plenty of blame to go round.

Recommended articles

Some have put it all on poor player performances with the likes of Malang Sarr, N’golo Kante and Edouard Mendy among the main culprits while others blamed the team selection for the loss.

But Chelsea’s German manager, Thomas Tuchel has a unique perspective on the reason for their third consecutive home defeat, he blamed the pitch.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. AFP

Tuchel said after the game “I must say, the pitch is difficult to play here. It maybe sounds like an excuse but it is a very difficult pitch that we have here, it is not to our favour.”

So in honour of Tuchel throwing the poor Stamford Bridge groundsman under the bus, here are the most ridiculous excuses given by football coaches in recent times to justify a poor result and/or performance.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson ece-auto-gen

The great Sir Alex Ferguson is not impervious to ridiculous excuses himself, who would have thought. The legendary manager once blamed a Manchester United defeat on the team’s grey away jersey.

United were playing away at Southampton in April 1996, almost exactly 26 years ago and they were trailing 3-0 at halftime.

And in a bizarre turn of events, Sir Alex ordered the team to change into their other away jersey coloured blue and white. United went on to lose 3-1 but at least they won the second half in a different jersey so maybe Sir Alex did have a point.

Manchester United wore two different jerseys in the same game against Southampton in 1996
Manchester United wore two different jerseys in the same game against Southampton in 1996 Sky Sports

Ferguson explained the incident at the end of the game, “The players don’t like the grey strip. They find it difficult to pick each other out. We had to change the strip.”

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho AFP

For many years, ball boys have been looked down upon and underappreciated when in fact they can affect the result of a game, well that is according to Jose Mourinho.

The legendary Portuguese manager is famous for his statements in interviews but this particular one is ridiculous, even by his standards.

“Real Madrid gave a spectacular performance from the first to the last minute. We came here to play. What I’m about to say is not a criticism, I’m just stating a fact: there were no ball-boys in the second half, which is something typical of small teams when experiencing difficulties” were the words of Mourinho as the Real Madrid after losing a Clasico away at Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho has had his fair share of disagreements with ball boys
Jose Mourinho has had his fair share of disagreements with ball boys Imago

That was not the only time he would blame ball boys for a bad result either, he did so as the coach of Chelsea against Newcastle in 2014 and when he was in charge at Manchester United in 2018.

A simple exercise like googling “Mourinho blames ball boys” would reveal all of the Special One’s run-ins with ball boys, bizarre to say the least.

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew
Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew omnisports

Alan Pardew is known for making ridiculous excuses even more than his managerial achievements but he peaked in 2014.

While in charge of Newcastle, he was asked after the 2013/14 season about his team's poor run of form in the second half of the season and Pardew’s answer was simply stunning.

“We were affected by the World Cup, there’s no doubt about that in my mind” Pardew said in June 2014 just before the World Cup started in Brazil.

To this day it remains unclear what the correlation between Newcastle and the FIFA World Cup was but Alan Pardew seems to think so.

Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan Imago

The then Scotland National team coach Gordon Strachan blamed genetics for his failure to qualify the team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Genetically we are behind, in the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain,” Strachan said offering justification for his failure.

Gordon Strachan blamed lack of size in his Scottish team for their failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Gordon Strachan blamed lack of size in his Scottish team for their failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Imago

As if that was not bad enough, the manager went on to proffer a strange solution to what he perceived as the problem.

“We had to pick a team to combat the height and strength at set-plays. Genetically we have to work at things, maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do,” said Strachan, he actually said that… with full knowledge of the fact that he was being recorded.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp AFP

When it comes to excuses, no one does it better and more frequently than Jurgen Klopp, the man deserves his own segment.

Because Klopp has so many classic excuses, it was extremely difficult to choose one so we will just try to squeeze it all in here.

Klopp has blamed pitches, wind, snow, the match ball and even the TV broadcasters on multiple occasions, nobody does the “it wasn’t me” better than Jurgen, not even Shaggy.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • The most ridiculous excuses by football managers

    After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

  • Malang Sarr had a bad game against Arsenal

    Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

  • Odysseus Naphtali Alfa nominated for Queens Park Rangers. award while on loan at Dartford

    Kaduna-born Alfa nominated for Queens Park Rangers' Young Player of the Year award

Recommended articles

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

Kaduna-born Alfa nominated for Queens Park Rangers' Young Player of the Year award

Kaduna-born Alfa nominated for Queens Park Rangers' Young Player of the Year award

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

'You cannot win football games like this'- Chelsea manager Tuchel slams cheap mistakes

'You cannot win football games like this'- Chelsea manager Tuchel slams cheap mistakes

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kanu's famous strike for Arsenal against Chelsea is the goal of the day

Kanu scored a famous hat-trick against Chelsea in 1999 (IMAGO / Colorsport)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I will never forgive Iheanacho' - Leicester City fans not pleased with Super Eagles star after 1-1 draw with Iwobi's Everton

Iwobi and Iheanacho stunk up as Leicester City and Everton played out a 1-1 draw
COMMENT

Harry Maguire is right - he is not the problem, Manchester United's system is

Manchester United's captain, Harry Maguire

Watch: Callum Hudson-Odoi rocks new haircut as he vibes to Runtown's Mad Over You [Video]

Hudson-Odoi rocks new haircut while vibing to Runtown's Mad Over You

Real Madrid have spent less money on transfers in the last decade than 24 other European clubs including Crystal Palace and Brighton

Real Madrid
TRANSFERS

Top 10 Most Valuable Free Agents this summer

Top 10 Most Valuable free agents this summer
WHAT'S BUZZIN

‘Everything just dey enter’ - Reactions as Chelsea fans troll Edouard Mendy following dramatic loss to Arsenal

Social media reactions to Chelsea's loss against Arsenal in the Prmier League on Wednesday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Shey we resemble Arsenal'- Reactions as Manchester City knock off Liverpool after spanking Brighton 3-0 at the Etihad

Manchester City spank Brighton 3-0 to move above Liverpool