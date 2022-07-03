Reports: African Super League is coming, CAF reveals

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The winner of the 24-team Super League will take home $100m (N41.5 billion).

CAF Super League
CAF Super League

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has reportedly revealed that the Confederation of African Football will launch the African Super League from August 2023, with the prize money racking up to $100m.

Recommended articles

Talks about the formation of the African Super League started in November 2019, after FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo to celebrate the 80th anniversary of TP Mazembe.

Following a meeting held with 40 clubs at a CAF congress on Sunday, Motsepe announced that the first edition of the African Super League will take place in 2023.

The African Super League/CAF Super League will be an annual continental club football competition run by CAF that includes 24 of Africa's elite teams.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

AFCON should not have a two-year interval, Senegal win shows it

WAFCON 2022: Profiling Nigeria’s 25-woman squad to Morocco

The idea behind the tournament is to generate massive financial returns expected to exceed $200 million that will be channelled towards the development of stadiums in Africa, infrastructure and the promotion of African football.

CAF Super League
CAF Super League Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, if a team wishes to play in the Super League, they will need an academy and a women’s team.

CAF, however, are yet to disclose the tournament's format or how the Super League teams would be chosen.

Motsepe also revealed CAF's decision to revert the finals of the CAF inter-club competitions: the Champions League and Confederations Cup, back to a two-legged final following this year's controversial incident between Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe addresses member associations
CAF President Patrice Motsepe addresses member associations FIFA

The 2022 edition of the Champions League was decided over one leg at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco as the Moroccan FA had been the only ones that bid to host the final after the Senegalese FA pulled off their bid.

CAF's decision to eventually award the final to them incited outrage from the Egyptian FA, particularly from Al Ahly's president Mahmoud Khatib.

Speaking on the issue of one-legged finals, Motsepe said, “This will never happen again. It (one-legged finals) is something I inherited, it’s something I could not change, the decision was taken before me.”

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • CAF Super League

    Reports: African Super League is coming, CAF reveals

  • Top 10 highest-paid active Nigerian players

    Top 10 Richest Super Eagles players

  • Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

    Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

Recommended articles

Reports: African Super League is coming, CAF reveals

Reports: African Super League is coming, CAF reveals

Nigeria's D'Tigers wrap up 1st round with 91-72 victory against Uganda

Nigeria's D'Tigers wrap up 1st round with 91-72 victory against Uganda

Top 10 Richest Super Eagles players

Top 10 Richest Super Eagles players

Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

Senegal's 2002 World Cup: From formation to culmination [Excerpt]

Senegal's 2002 World Cup: From formation to culmination [Excerpt]

Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game