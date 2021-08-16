African players in Europe: Scorer Salah resumes normal service

His goal for Liverpool in a 3-0 win at promoted Norwich City raised to five the number of consecutive seasons in which he netted on the opening weekend of the most watched football league in the world.

Senegalese Ismaila Sarr and Algerian Said Benrahma were other African scorers in the Premier League as they helped Watford and West Ham United to victories.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

Salah maintained his record of scoring on the opening weekend of the season in each of his five years at Liverpool in the win at Norwich. The Egyptian had already provided two assists for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino before he fired into the top corner after picking up a corner at the edge of the box.

ISMAILA SARR (Watford)

Sarr enjoyed a dream return to the Premier League with a goal and an assist as Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2. The Senegalese's pace gave Villa left-back Matt Targett such a hard time he was replaced at half-time. After teeing up Nigerian Emmanuel Dennis to score on his Watford debut, Sarr's deflected strike gave the Hornets a 2-0 lead.

SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham)

Benrahma carried his excellent pre-season form into the opening weekend as West Ham twice came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-2. The Algerian headed in just his second Premier League goal for the Hammers' second equaliser early in the second half and then turned provider for Michail Antonio to complete the comeback.

YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI (Sevilla)

Top scorer for his club last season with 18 goals, the Moroccan international needed only 19 minutes to open his account for this campaign with a well-struck penalty. He also set up one of Erik Lamela's two goals in the 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

OUSSAMA IDRISSI (Sevilla)

The Moroccan striker won the penalty which En-Nesyri converted in the victory against Vallecano. Idrissi was brought down by goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, who was red-carded for his troubles.

TAIWO AWONIYI (Union Berlin)

The Nigerian scored one of the best goals on the opening weekend of the Bundesliga season with a superb net-buster as Union Berlin were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bayer Leverkusen. Despite the attention of two defenders, the former Liverpool forward found enough space on the edge of the penalty area to smash the ball into the net with just seven minutes gone.

HAMADI AL GHADDIOUI (VfB Stuttgart)

The Bonn-born German-Moroccan striker scored his first Bundesliga goal in Stuttgart's 5-1 rout of promoted Greuther Fuerth. The 30-year-old headed a cross into the net for Stuttgart's fourth.

MOHAMED BAYO (Clermont)

Guinea striker Bayo took his tally to three goals in two Ligue 1 games this season as his double claimed a 2-0 win for Clermont over fellow promoted side Troyes. The 23-year-old was born in the central French town but made his international debut in March and has spent his whole career in the second division before Clermont were promoted the top-tier for the first time earlier this year.

WAHBI KHAZRI (Saint-Etienne)