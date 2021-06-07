RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Algerian players celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Algerian players celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt Creator: MOHAMED EL-SHAHED
Algerian players celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt AFP

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw, scheduled for Yaounde on June 25, has been postponed due to Covid-19, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Monday.

Recommended articles

A CAF official said the delay of the ceremony to an undecided date was due to "logistical reasons related to Covid-19".

The seeded draw will create six groups of four teams with the winners and runners-up in each plus the four best third-place sides advancing to the knockout second round.

Among the 23 countries who have qualified are defending champions Algeria, hosts Cameroon and record seven-time title-holders Egypt.

Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe have also secured places.

The last place will be filled by Sierra Leone or Benin, who meet between June 12-14 after a dispute over coronavirus tests prevented the qualifier taking place last March.

Benin refused to play in Freetown because five of their stars were barred having tested positive for Covid-19 in tests conducted by Sierra Leone medical officials.

All five tested negative for the illness before travelling to Freetown and when they returned to their clubs in Europe.

The Cup of Nations was originally set for January and February this year only to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ukraine and Western allies defend Crimea on Euro 2020 kit

S. Korea ex-football star Yoo Sang-chul dies from cancer

Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

England start Euro bid in 'better place' than World Cup: Kane

Can, Hummels rate Germany only as Euro 2020 outsiders

Aston Villa agree deal for Norwich's Buendia

Brighton's White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England Euro squad

Euro 2020 set to capture continent's attention but pandemic challenges remain

Turkey's conquest of Europe rests at maestro Calhanoglu's feet