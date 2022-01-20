The lineup for the round of 16 is now complete after the final round of matches in the group stages was completed on Thursday night.
AFCON2021: Who is facing who in the Round of 16?
The lineup for the AFCON2021 round of 16 is now complete
Defending champions, Algeria, were the biggest losers on the final day of the group stages after a 3-1 thrashing from Cote d'Ivoire sent them parking in Group E.
Mali, the Gambia and Tunisia completed the lineup for the Round of 16 after they concluded their third and final matches in Group F.
But who else made it through and who is facing who in the Round of 16?
Intro
The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, enters its knockout stages this Sunday after the group stage was completed on Wednesday.
There are some big and tasty clashes billed for the next round of matches and I will run through some of those games for you.
The knockout stages will kick off with the clash of Eagles between Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia the headline tie on Sunday.
That game will be a repeat of the semi-final clash back in the 2008 edition between these two AFCON rivals.
Another interesting match will see the host Cameroon face the impressive debutants, Comoros, while Ivory Coast and Egypt is quite easily one of the games of the round.
Here is the full list of fixtures for the Round of 16
Sunday, January 23
- Burkina Faso vs Gabon
- Nigeria vs Tunisia
Monday, January 24
- Guinea vs Gambia
- Cameroon vs Comoros
Tuesday, January 25
- Senegal vs Cape Verde
- Morocco vs Malawi
Wednesday, January 26
- Ivory Coast vs Egypt
- Mali vs Equatorial Guinea
Who are you backing to make the last eight of the AFCON? Leave your prediction in the comment section.