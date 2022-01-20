AFCON2021: Who is facing who in the Round of 16?

Defending champions, Algeria, were the biggest losers on the final day of the group stages after a 3-1 thrashing from Cote d'Ivoire sent them parking in Group E.

Mali, the Gambia and Tunisia completed the lineup for the Round of 16 after they concluded their third and final matches in Group F.

But who else made it through and who is facing who in the Round of 16?

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, enters its knockout stages this Sunday after the group stage was completed on Wednesday.

There are some big and tasty clashes billed for the next round of matches and I will run through some of those games for you.

The knockout stages will kick off with the clash of Eagles between Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia the headline tie on Sunday.

That game will be a repeat of the semi-final clash back in the 2008 edition between these two AFCON rivals.

Another interesting match will see the host Cameroon face the impressive debutants, Comoros, while Ivory Coast and Egypt is quite easily one of the games of the round.

Here is the full list of fixtures for the Round of 16

Sunday, January 23

Burkina Faso vs Gabon

Nigeria vs Tunisia

Monday, January 24

Guinea vs Gambia

Cameroon vs Comoros

Tuesday, January 25

Senegal vs Cape Verde

Morocco vs Malawi

Wednesday, January 26

Ivory Coast vs Egypt

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea