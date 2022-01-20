AFCON2021: Who is facing who in the Round of 16?

Izuchukwu Akawor
The lineup for the AFCON2021 round of 16 is now complete

Super Eagles progress unscathed.
The lineup for the round of 16 is now complete after the final round of matches in the group stages was completed on Thursday night.

Defending champions, Algeria, were the biggest losers on the final day of the group stages after a 3-1 thrashing from Cote d'Ivoire sent them parking in Group E.

Mali, the Gambia and Tunisia completed the lineup for the Round of 16 after they concluded their third and final matches in Group F.

Vincent Aboubakar celebrates with Cameroonian teammates AFP

But who else made it through and who is facing who in the Round of 16?

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, enters its knockout stages this Sunday after the group stage was completed on Wednesday.

comoros team celebrating the win Pulse Live Uganda

There are some big and tasty clashes billed for the next round of matches and I will run through some of those games for you.

Gambia substitute Ablie Jallow (3R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal that beat Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Limbe on Thursday AFP

The knockout stages will kick off with the clash of Eagles between Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia the headline tie on Sunday.

Man of the match Iban Salvador Edu leads the Equatorial Guinea celebrations after they stunned Algeria AFP

That game will be a repeat of the semi-final clash back in the 2008 edition between these two AFCON rivals.

Nicolas Pepe (2nd L) and his Ivory Coast teammates celebrate after Franck Kessie put them ahead against Algeria AFP

Another interesting match will see the host Cameroon face the impressive debutants, Comoros, while Ivory Coast and Egypt is quite easily one of the games of the round.

Sunday, January 23

  • Burkina Faso vs Gabon
  • Nigeria vs Tunisia

Monday, January 24

  • Guinea vs Gambia
  • Cameroon vs Comoros

Tuesday, January 25

  • Senegal vs Cape Verde
  • Morocco vs Malawi

Wednesday, January 26

  • Ivory Coast vs Egypt
  • Mali vs Equatorial Guinea

Who are you backing to make the last eight of the AFCON? Leave your prediction in the comment section.

