AFCON2021: Tunisia not ready to go home - Assistant coach, Bilal Kadri

Izuchukwu Akawor
Tunisia isn't ready to exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon just yet

Villa Kadri, Assistant coach, Tunisia.
Villa Kadri, Assistant coach, Tunisia.

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash with Nigeria later today, Tunisia is confident that it's not time to go home just yet.

The Carthage Eagles take on their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, in a battle between two giant Eagles in one of the games of the last 16 at the AFCON 2021 which kicks off on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of what will be the sixth meeting between Tunisia and Nigeria at AFCON, assistant coach of the team, Bilal Kadri, says while the Carthage Eagles have achieved their aim so far and respect Nigeria, they are looking to go as far as possible.

"Our target was to reach the second round and we did that,'' Kadri began. "We have a lot of confidence despite the difficulties we are facing. We know well how strong Nigeria is, but we are all ready to go far in this tournament.''

Members of Tunisia's coaching staff complain to Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after the final whistle was blown early in their defeat by Mali during the group stage.
Members of Tunisia's coaching staff complain to Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after the final whistle was blown early in their defeat by Mali during the group stage. AFP

Kadri was at the pre-match press conference instead of their manager, Mondher Kebaier, who is set to miss the all-important last 16 tie after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kebaier, captain, Wahbi Khazri and 11 other Tunisian players will miss the game against Nigeria's Super Eagles after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Carthage Eagles as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria on Saturday.

However, despite the difficult situation at their camp, Kadri says the Carthage Eagles are in high spirits and will give 200% when they take to the pitch against the Super Eagles later on Sunday night.

"Our morale is good, and we have experienced and great players," he added. "Luck was not on our side, but this is football. We wished that we are not affected by COVID-19, but we have to deal with the situation professionally. Everyone will give 200% of their powers."

Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring in Tunisia's win over Mauritania in Limbe
Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring in Tunisia's win over Mauritania in Limbe AFP

Tunisia has failed to beat Nigeria in regular time in any of their previous four encounters in the knockout round at AFCON, with the latest meeting between them a 1-0 defeat at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Nigeria's Super Eagles remain the only side with a 100% record in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following three wins in three matches.

