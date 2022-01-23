AFCON2021: Tunisia not ready to go home - Assistant coach, Bilal Kadri

The Carthage Eagles take on their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, in a battle between two giant Eagles in one of the games of the last 16 at the AFCON 2021 which kicks off on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of what will be the sixth meeting between Tunisia and Nigeria at AFCON, assistant coach of the team, Bilal Kadri, says while the Carthage Eagles have achieved their aim so far and respect Nigeria, they are looking to go as far as possible.

"Our target was to reach the second round and we did that,'' Kadri began. "We have a lot of confidence despite the difficulties we are facing. We know well how strong Nigeria is, but we are all ready to go far in this tournament.''

AFP

Kadri was at the pre-match press conference instead of their manager, Mondher Kebaier, who is set to miss the all-important last 16 tie after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kebaier, captain, Wahbi Khazri and 11 other Tunisian players will miss the game against Nigeria's Super Eagles after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Carthage Eagles as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria on Saturday.

However, despite the difficult situation at their camp, Kadri says the Carthage Eagles are in high spirits and will give 200% when they take to the pitch against the Super Eagles later on Sunday night.

"Our morale is good, and we have experienced and great players," he added. "Luck was not on our side, but this is football. We wished that we are not affected by COVID-19, but we have to deal with the situation professionally. Everyone will give 200% of their powers."

AFP

Tunisia has failed to beat Nigeria in regular time in any of their previous four encounters in the knockout round at AFCON, with the latest meeting between them a 1-0 defeat at the 2019 edition in Egypt.