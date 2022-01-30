AFCON2021: Stallions send Carthage Eagles home, Dango featured as Pulse of the Day

Izuchukwu Akawor
Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso youngster, Dango Ouattara.
The quarterfinal round started on a very bright note with Cameroon and Burkina Faso the first two to book their tickets to the semifinals.

Cameroon defeated Gambia 2-0 in the first game, while 10-man Burkina Faso held off Tunisia to win 1-0.

Three good goals in both matches as Karl Toko Ekambi and Dango Ouattara inspired their respective countries to victories.

But which of the duo provided the ultimate Pulse of the Day for the first day of the last eight?

While Toko Ekambi's two outstanding goals for the Indomitable Lions against the Gambia deserve a mention, Dango Ouattara's winner for Burkina Faso takes the Pulse of the Day award for the first day of the quarterfinal round.

Karl Toko Ekambi (L) celebrates with Moumi Ngamaleu after scoring the first of his two goals in Cameroon's win over Gambia in Douala
With an exhilarating first half that was quite balanced between the Stallions and their Tunisian counterparts, the Carthage Eagles, looking destined for a goalless affair, Burkina Faso broke the deadlock just seconds before the break.

A quick passage of play from the back saw Ibrahim Toure, the mercurial central midfielder set Dango through on goal.

With two Tunisian defenders on his heels and the goalkeeper still to beat, the 19-year-old still had a lot of work to do.

Dango Ouattara (R) powers home after leaving his markers for Burkina Faso in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Tunisia in Garoua on Saturday
However, he kept his cool and calmly left his markers for dead with a quick cutback inside the box to create space for himself before letting left a left-footed that left the goalkeeper in no-man's land.

This youngster wasn't fazed at all, he already had a clear picture of what he wanted to do and he executed it perfectly to put the Stallions on the driver's seat they held tightly to, to book their place in the last four.

Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring for Burkina Faso with teammate, Ibrahim Toure
A moment of brilliance and magic from a young player deserving of praise as it proved to be the decisive winner that earned Burkina Faso a third semifinal berth in the last four AFCON.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

