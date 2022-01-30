AFCON2021: Stallions send Carthage Eagles home, Dango featured as Pulse of the Day

Cameroon defeated Gambia 2-0 in the first game, while 10-man Burkina Faso held off Tunisia to win 1-0.

Three good goals in both matches as Karl Toko Ekambi and Dango Ouattara inspired their respective countries to victories.

But which of the duo provided the ultimate Pulse of the Day for the first day of the last eight?

Dango's beautiful cutback and powerful goal lift Burkina Faso

While Toko Ekambi's two outstanding goals for the Indomitable Lions against the Gambia deserve a mention, Dango Ouattara's winner for Burkina Faso takes the Pulse of the Day award for the first day of the quarterfinal round.

AFP

With an exhilarating first half that was quite balanced between the Stallions and their Tunisian counterparts, the Carthage Eagles, looking destined for a goalless affair, Burkina Faso broke the deadlock just seconds before the break.

A quick passage of play from the back saw Ibrahim Toure, the mercurial central midfielder set Dango through on goal.

With two Tunisian defenders on his heels and the goalkeeper still to beat, the 19-year-old still had a lot of work to do.

AFP

However, he kept his cool and calmly left his markers for dead with a quick cutback inside the box to create space for himself before letting left a left-footed that left the goalkeeper in no-man's land.

This youngster wasn't fazed at all, he already had a clear picture of what he wanted to do and he executed it perfectly to put the Stallions on the driver's seat they held tightly to, to book their place in the last four.

Twitter/@CAF_online