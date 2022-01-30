AFCON2021: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea - Player Ratings

Pulse Nigeria

Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr came off the bench to score two second-half goals as the Teranga Lions survived a scare from the gallant National Thunder.

Senegal took a first-half lead courtesy of a beautiful goal from Famara Diedhou but Equatorial Guinea equalised five minutes into the second half through Jannick Buyla Sam.

However, Sam's goal only lasted nine minutes before Kouyate restored Senegal's lead two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Fellow substitute and Watford's forward Sarr added a third goal 11 minutes from time to hand the tournament's top-ranked side a crucial win that sees them reach the semifinal stage in successive AFCON tournaments for the first time.

Here are the players' ratings for both teams as the quarterfinal stage comes to a climax.

Senegal: Mendy 6; B. Sarr 6.5, Koulibaly 7, Diallo 6.5, Ciss 7.5; Gueye 6, N. Mendy 7.5, P. Gueye 5.5; Dia 6, Diedhiou 7.5, Mane 8.

Subs: I. Sarr 7, Kouyate 7, Dieng 6

Equatorial Guinea: Owono 5; Akapo 5, Esteban 5, Coco 5, Nchama 5; Salvador 6, Ganet 7, Machin 5.5, Sam 7; Miranda 5, Nsue 5