Senegal has completed the semifinal lineup at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, after a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea in their quarterfinal tie on Sunday.
AFCON2021: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea - Player Ratings
Sadio Mane, Nampalys Mendy were some of the outstanding players as Senegal booked a semifinal spot
Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr came off the bench to score two second-half goals as the Teranga Lions survived a scare from the gallant National Thunder.
Senegal took a first-half lead courtesy of a beautiful goal from Famara Diedhou but Equatorial Guinea equalised five minutes into the second half through Jannick Buyla Sam.
However, Sam's goal only lasted nine minutes before Kouyate restored Senegal's lead two minutes after coming on as a substitute.
Fellow substitute and Watford's forward Sarr added a third goal 11 minutes from time to hand the tournament's top-ranked side a crucial win that sees them reach the semifinal stage in successive AFCON tournaments for the first time.
Here are the players' ratings for both teams as the quarterfinal stage comes to a climax.
Senegal: Mendy 6; B. Sarr 6.5, Koulibaly 7, Diallo 6.5, Ciss 7.5; Gueye 6, N. Mendy 7.5, P. Gueye 5.5; Dia 6, Diedhiou 7.5, Mane 8.
Subs: I. Sarr 7, Kouyate 7, Dieng 6
Equatorial Guinea: Owono 5; Akapo 5, Esteban 5, Coco 5, Nchama 5; Salvador 6, Ganet 7, Machin 5.5, Sam 7; Miranda 5, Nsue 5
Subs: Bikoro 4, Enema N/A, Belima N/A, Oba N/A, Balbao N/A