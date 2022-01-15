AFCON2021: Another goalkeeping masterclass; Mhango, Boina featured in Pulse of the Day

Another matchday in Cameroon produces another goalkeeping heroics in your favourite Pulse of the Day, also featuring Malawian hero, Gabadinho Mhango.

Salim Ben Boina saves Comoros from record thrashing

The game between debutants Comoros and Morocco would have witnessed a record scoreline but for the timely intervention of goalkeeper, Salim Ben Boina.

For those who don't know, the 30-year-old, who plays in the French fifth tier, pulled off an incredible seven saves, including a late penalty, to single-handedly save his country from a major humiliation.

AFP via Getty Images

Morocco was rampant, rampaging and looking to annihilate the AFCON rookies with relentless attacks but resistance from their excellent goalkeeper.

One of the tournament's favourites to lift the title, Morocco, on Friday became the latest to qualify for the knockout stages after a comfortable win over debutants Comoros.

An early goal by Selim Amallah and a late one from Youssef En-Nesyri handed the Atlas Lions the much-needed victory and three points to seal their passage.

Boina was later named as the official man of the match.

Gabadinho ignites Malawi's Flames with a brace in the COSAFA derby

Malawi has every reason to dream now after their star man, Gabadinho Mhango, inspired them to an important 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the COSAFA derby.

Zimbabwe took the lead but two goals in either half from the Orlando Pirates man earned the Flames the all-important three points ahead of a decisive final game against group favorites, Senegal.

Pulse Nigeria

Going into their second group match on Friday in the AFCON, neither Malawi nor Zimbabwe had won any of their last five matches in all competitions.

Malawi had a record of just one win in their last seven AFCON competitions, while Zimbabwe has now stretched theirs to zero wins in the last eight with the defeat on Friday.

Jim Allevinah breaks Ghanaian hearts with a late equaliser

Ghana's Black Stars campaign suffered another setback after Jim Allevinah late goal denied them the first win in AFCON2021.

After the defeat to Morocco in their tournament opener, the Black Stars started well and took an early lead via an outstanding goal from their captain, Dede Ayew.

Pulse Nigeria

However, despite their dominance on the ball, it was Gabon who looked the most likely to get the next goal as they created the better chances and looked quite dangerous.

With time running out, Ghanaians were hopeful they had done enough to seal all three points with two minutes left to play.

Then came the moment, super sub, Allevinah, turned hero for the Brazilians with a solo run before letting fly a left-footed low drive into the bottom right corner for a share of the spoils.

AFP