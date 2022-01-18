AFCON2021: Magical moment from Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues featured as Pulse of the Day

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

Rodrigues is congratulated by his teammates
Rodrigues is congratulated by his teammates

The final round of matches in Group A was concluded on Monday with Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues serving the ultimate Pulse of the Day.

Recommended articles
  • Rodrigues scores decisive goal for Cape Verde

Cameroon finished as Group A winners but lost their perfect start to the AFCON2021 after a 1-1 draw with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

The host was expectedly dominant from start to finish and took a first-half lead courtesy of that man, Vincent Aboubakar's fifth goal of the tournament.

twitter.com

It was no less than the Indomitable Lions deserved in the game.

However, six minutes into the second half, the confident island boys, the Blue Sharks, were back on level terms.

Cape Verde attacked the Cameroonian right channel and found space through Kenny Rocha Santos whose cut-back was graciously finished by Rodrigues with a backheel goal.

Rodrigues is congratulated by his teammates
Rodrigues is congratulated by his teammates Pulse Nigeria

The goal came from their only shot of the second half and it could prove decisive after the Blue Sharks held on stoutly for a share of the spoils against the home side.

Cameroon captain forward Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring in an Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Cape Verde in Yaounde on Monday
Cameroon captain forward Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring in an Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Cape Verde in Yaounde on Monday AFP

With the result, Cape Verde finished third in Group A on four points, which could be enough to see them through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

Cameroon won the Group with seven points, while Burkina Faso finished second.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON2021: Magical moment from Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues featured as Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Magical moment from Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues featured as Pulse of the Day

Pulse Recap: Cape Verde keeps AFCON2021 hope alive; Cameroon, Burkina Faso qualify

Pulse Recap: Cape Verde keeps AFCON2021 hope alive; Cameroon, Burkina Faso qualify

Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings

Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings

Burnley-Watford postponed as Clarets lose players to Covid

Burnley-Watford postponed as Clarets lose players to Covid

Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA 'Best' awards

Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA 'Best' awards

Maeda scores on debut as Celtic beat Hibernian

Maeda scores on debut as Celtic beat Hibernian

Trending

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan: 3 worrying signs for the Super Eagles despite comfortable win

Nigeria vs Sudan

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)