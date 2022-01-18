AFCON2021: Magical moment from Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues featured as Pulse of the Day

Rodrigues scores decisive goal for Cape Verde

Cameroon finished as Group A winners but lost their perfect start to the AFCON2021 after a 1-1 draw with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

The host was expectedly dominant from start to finish and took a first-half lead courtesy of that man, Vincent Aboubakar's fifth goal of the tournament.

It was no less than the Indomitable Lions deserved in the game.

However, six minutes into the second half, the confident island boys, the Blue Sharks, were back on level terms.

Cape Verde attacked the Cameroonian right channel and found space through Kenny Rocha Santos whose cut-back was graciously finished by Rodrigues with a backheel goal.

Pulse Nigeria

The goal came from their only shot of the second half and it could prove decisive after the Blue Sharks held on stoutly for a share of the spoils against the home side.

AFP

With the result, Cape Verde finished third in Group A on four points, which could be enough to see them through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.