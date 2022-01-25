AFCON2021: Hakimi stunner downs Malawi as Morocco book quarterfinal ticket

Mango Gabadinho opened the scoring with an excellent 35-yard screamer to give Malawi the lead.

Morocco equalised just before the break via a Youssef En-Nseyri header before Hakimi sealed the win with a stunning second-half free-kick to send Morocco through to the quarterfinals.

The Atlas Lions qualify for the last 8 for the first time since 2017, while the Flames of Malawi head home after what has been an otherwise brilliant competition.

With a lot at stake, the opening quarter to 20 minutes the match was an end to end stuff as both teams went for the kill.

Morocco started well as expected and dominated early on but found themselves behind as early as the 7th minute.

Mango Gabadinho's outrageous 35 yards effort left the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou gasping for air as the Flames took a shock lead.

But the goal seemed to spark the Atlas Lions back to life as they piled on the pressure on the Malawi defence in search of the equaliser.

The brilliant Imran Louza came close twice to the leveller but Malawi, led by their goalkeeper, defended well.

Nseyri was the next to test the Malawi defenders but despite turning excellently to beat his marker, his effort went just narrowly wide.

Four minutes later, Malawi almost doubled their lead, again against the run of play, with the scorer of the opening goal, Gabadinho, shooting wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Moments later, Malawi was under attack again and needed their goalkeeper Thomu to produce a double save to deny Achraf Hakimi's superb free-kick and the rebound from Boufal.

At this point, it was all the Atlas Lions who attacked the Flames like bees as they continued to push for the elusive equaliser.

Defender Saiss rattled the post just after the half-hour mark before Boufal set up Nyseri again but the Sevilla forward's tame effort was easily saved.

With five minutes to play in the first half, Malawi's goalkeeper was once again needed to keep Hakimi and Boufal away from scoring following two outstanding saves in the space of two minutes.

However, Thomu's resilience was finally breached two minutes from the break as Morocco was finally rewarded for their persistence with a deserved equaliser via Nsyeri.

A brilliant Selim Amallah's superb delivery from the right-wing was expertly headed in by the Sevilla star to draw the Atlas Lions level in first time added time.

There was still time for one more attack from Morocco as they came close to taking the lead but Amallah and Ayoub El Kaabi missed from headers as both teams went into the break level.

The second half started on a cagey note, with Morocco still the dominant side.

Second-half substitute Ryan Mmaee had the best chance of the half in the 64th minute when his effort was deflected for a corner which amounted to nought.

Six minutes later, Morocco won a foul in a dangerous area and as he did in the group stages, Hakimi stepped up to put the Lions in front with an outstanding effort from 25 yards out.