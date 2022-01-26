AFCON2021: Hakimi and Mhango's freak goals featured in Pulse of the Day

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

Achraf Hakimi and Mhango Gabadinho
Achraf Hakimi and Mhango Gabadinho

Morocco overcame a scare from Malawi to book a quarterfinal berth at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

Recommended articles

This round of 16 match between the Atlas Lions and the Flames of Malawi provided premium entertainment for fans at the stadium and home.

Three goals were scored, with two as early contenders for the goal of the tournament.

The Pulse of the Day came from this particular fixture and will be shared between two outstanding players.

Morocco defeated Malawi 2-1 in a one-sided round of 16 affair at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Malawi took a shock lead just seven minutes into the game with the first Pulse of the Day moment from Orlando Pirates man, Mhango Gabadinho.

twitter.com

With the Atlas Lions in control, Gabadinho picked up a loose ball just inside the Moroccan half and spotted their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou off his line.

The 32-year-old produced a moment of ridiculousness when he let fly past Bounou for the opener from over 35 yards out.

It was an incredible and audacious attempt from the Pirates man, his third goal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

twitter.com

Morocco found their way back into the game via Sevilla forward, Youssef En-Nesyri whose header from close range levelled the score just before the break.

After the break, it was time for the second Pulse of the Day moment in this match featuring Morocco's attacking fullback, Achraf Hakimi.

Having been denied earlier on from a closer spot by the brilliant Malawi goalkeeper, Charles Thom, the PSG star hit a free-kick from over 30 yards that breezed past Thom this time and into the net to complete the comeback and send Morocco through to the quarterfinal.

twitter.com

It was Hakimi's second consecutive goal from a free-kick, just days after he denied Gabon a famous win with a similar goal in their final match in the group stages.

Gabadinho and Hakimi share the Pulse of the Day moment for this matchday, the goals were too ridiculous to do otherwise.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON2021: Hakimi and Mhango's freak goals featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Hakimi and Mhango's freak goals featured in Pulse of the Day

Pulse Recap: Mane, Hakimi steal show as Senegal & Morocco reach last 8

Pulse Recap: Mane, Hakimi steal show as Senegal & Morocco reach last 8

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

US embracing big chill in CONCACAF World Cup race

US embracing big chill in CONCACAF World Cup race

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo