AFCON2021: Group stages end in style; Gambian duo featured in Pulse of the Day

Eight goals were scored in four matches for an average of two per game on the final day of the group stages in Cameroon.

The tie between Cote d'Ivoire and defending champions, Algeria, in Group E, provided the best viewing and entertainment.

AFP

Holders Algeria crashed out of the tournament after a 3-1 defeat to the Elephants but our Pulse of the Day comes from the

the game between Gambia and Tunisia in Group F.

Shared glory for Jallow and Gaye as the Gambia beats Tunisia to make history

Yes, history was made at the Stade Omnisport in Limbe where AFCON debutants, the Gambia, shocked one of the tournament's favourites, Tunisia, to finish second in Group F.

The Scorpions of Gambia will continue their fairytale run in Cameroon after they defeated the Carthage Eagles 1-0 to take second.

A famous win for the Scorpions, who are playing in their first-ever AFCON competition and it needed the collective efforts of their goalkeeper, Boubacarr Gaye and match-winner, Ablie Jallow.

Pulse Nigeria

Goalkeeper, Gaye, produced three saves to keep Tunisia at bay, most notable amongst them was his excellent penalty save to deny Seifeddine Jaziri just before the break to keep the Gambians in the game.

Then came the main moment, with the game seemingly destined for a draw, second-half substitute, Jallow, unleashed a spectacular left-footed effort from just inside the box that left the Tunisian goalkeeper rooted to the spot to seal a famous win for the Scorpions on the 93rd-minute.

Pulse Nigeria

I couldn't separate those two moments and deservedly, Gaye and Jallow combine to produce the final Pulse of the Day for the group stages. I don't think either will mind sharing this particular glory, too.