AFCON2021: Gabaski the hero as Egypt ends Cameroon's AFCON dream on penalties

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Aboubakar, Ekambi and Salah were caged for two hours as penalties decided the second semifinal

Salah couldn't find a way behind the Cameroonian defense.
Salah couldn't find a way behind the Cameroonian defense.

Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal proved to be the hero once again as Egypt booked a place in the AFCON2021 final after a penalty shootout win over Cameroon on Thursday night.

Recommended articles

After a goalless affair following 120 minutes of football, Gabaski saved two kicks as Egypt's Pharaohs defeated the Indomitable Lions 3-1 on penalties to set up a final date with Senegal on Sunday.

In an encounter between two of the most successful teams in AFCON history, iwas Cameroon who dominated most of the opening 45 minutes and came close to breaking the deadlock on two occasions.

Toko Ekambi had the best chance of the first half but his final effort let him down as his shot was tame and straight to goalkeeper Gabaski.

In the 18th minute, centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjul struck the Egyptian Post with a towering header off a corner kick.

The follow up by top scorer, Vincent Aboubakar, was quickly deflected for a corner, which found Ngadeu-Ngadjul again at the centre of the box but he misses his kick this time as Egypt breathed free.

The first half ended with nothing to separate both nations as they headed to the break with the game goalless.

Salah missed a good chance to put Egypt ahead in normal time.
Salah missed a good chance to put Egypt ahead in normal time. Pulse Nigeria

After the break, despite Cameroon continuing from where they stopped in the first half, it was Egypt who had the best chance of the half.

A big error from left-back put Salah through on goal but Andre Onana was quick off his line to save the day for the Indomitable Lions in the 56th minute.

Cameroon had another chance in the 68th minute when Toko Ekambi's flick-on from a free-kick was easily saved by Gabaski.

Despite late changes in the game from both teams, the game went into extra time after a goalless affair in regular time, which saw Egypt's coach Carlos Quieroz sent to the stands by the referee.

After extra time, there was still nothing to separate the teams as the game would be decided via penalties.

Reserve goalkeeper, Gabaski, became the hero again after he saved two penalties to send Egypt through to the final.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars