After a goalless affair following 120 minutes of football, Gabaski saved two kicks as Egypt's Pharaohs defeated the Indomitable Lions 3-1 on penalties to set up a final date with Senegal on Sunday.

In an encounter between two of the most successful teams in AFCON history, iwas Cameroon who dominated most of the opening 45 minutes and came close to breaking the deadlock on two occasions.

Toko Ekambi had the best chance of the first half but his final effort let him down as his shot was tame and straight to goalkeeper Gabaski.

In the 18th minute, centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjul struck the Egyptian Post with a towering header off a corner kick.

The follow up by top scorer, Vincent Aboubakar, was quickly deflected for a corner, which found Ngadeu-Ngadjul again at the centre of the box but he misses his kick this time as Egypt breathed free.

The first half ended with nothing to separate both nations as they headed to the break with the game goalless.

Pulse Nigeria

After the break, despite Cameroon continuing from where they stopped in the first half, it was Egypt who had the best chance of the half.

A big error from left-back put Salah through on goal but Andre Onana was quick off his line to save the day for the Indomitable Lions in the 56th minute.

Cameroon had another chance in the 68th minute when Toko Ekambi's flick-on from a free-kick was easily saved by Gabaski.

Despite late changes in the game from both teams, the game went into extra time after a goalless affair in regular time, which saw Egypt's coach Carlos Quieroz sent to the stands by the referee.

After extra time, there was still nothing to separate the teams as the game would be decided via penalties.