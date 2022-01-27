AFCON2021: Gabaski 'the Egyptian hero' and Jesus 'the saviour' featured in Pulse of the Day

Despite top forwards like Mohamed Salah, Sebastien Haller, Ibrahima Kone and Dorian Hanza playing on the day, two goalkeepers turned out to be the hero and saviour for their respective teams.

Egypt's substitute goalkeeper, Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal and Equatorial Guinea's 20-year-old sensation, Jesus Owono, have claimed the final Pulse of the Day glory for the first round of the knockout stages.

Here is how Abougabal and Jesus became the Pulse of the Day stars.

Abougabal excellent save to deny Sangare in extra time

After the Pharaohs lost their first choice, Mohamed El Shenawy, who had a brilliant game after making seven saves including a decisive late one with his left leg to deny Wilfred Zaha, two minutes from normal time, substitute Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal came on to put on a show as well.

Abougabal was in goal for the rest of the game which would go all the way to penalties as Egypt defeated Ivory Coast 5-4 to qualify with the substitute at the thick of the action.

First, he produced outstanding diving save in the 104th minute to deny Ibrahim Sangare's goal-bound long-range effort to keep the game goalless.

In the quarterfinal, the Pharaohs will face fellow North Africans, the Atlas Lions

Then, in the shootout, the 32-year-old Zamalek shot-stopper once again proved that Egypt is stacked in the goalkeeping department as he saved the decisive kick from Eric Bailly that allowed Mo Salah to wrap up the win.

Jesus saves two penalties in the shootout to send Nzalang Nacional through

While the 20-year-old had just one save to make in normal and extra time, he proved his quality to send Equatorial Guinea to the quarterfinals during the shootout.

The Nzalang Nacional have their young goalkeeper, Jesus Owono, to thank after they defeated the Eagles of Mali 5-6 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Jesus saved two of the spot-kicks to become a national hero as Equatorial Guinea made it to the last eight for the third time in as many Africa Cup of Nations appearances.

