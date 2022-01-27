AFCON2021: Gabaski 'the Egyptian hero' and Jesus 'the saviour' featured in Pulse of the Day

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal of Egypt and Equatorial Guinea's Jesus Owono.
Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal of Egypt and Equatorial Guinea's Jesus Owono.

The first round of the knockout stages ended on Wednesday with two of the matches decided on penalties after barren draws.

Recommended articles

Despite top forwards like Mohamed Salah, Sebastien Haller, Ibrahima Kone and Dorian Hanza playing on the day, two goalkeepers turned out to be the hero and saviour for their respective teams.

twitter.com

Egypt's substitute goalkeeper, Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal and Equatorial Guinea's 20-year-old sensation, Jesus Owono, have claimed the final Pulse of the Day glory for the first round of the knockout stages.

Here is how Abougabal and Jesus became the Pulse of the Day stars.

After the Pharaohs lost their first choice, Mohamed El Shenawy, who had a brilliant game after making seven saves including a decisive late one with his left leg to deny Wilfred Zaha, two minutes from normal time, substitute Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal came on to put on a show as well.

Egypt's heroes Mo Gabaski and Mo Salah.
Egypt's heroes Mo Gabaski and Mo Salah. Pulse Nigeria

Abougabal was in goal for the rest of the game which would go all the way to penalties as Egypt defeated Ivory Coast 5-4 to qualify with the substitute at the thick of the action.

First, he produced outstanding diving save in the 104th minute to deny Ibrahim Sangare's goal-bound long-range effort to keep the game goalless.

In the quarterfinal, the Pharaohs will face fellow North Africans, the Atlas Lions

The Pharaohs will face fellow North Africans, the Atlas Lions, in the quarterfinal.
The Pharaohs will face fellow North Africans, the Atlas Lions, in the quarterfinal. Pulse Nigeria

Then, in the shootout, the 32-year-old Zamalek shot-stopper once again proved that Egypt is stacked in the goalkeeping department as he saved the decisive kick from Eric Bailly that allowed Mo Salah to wrap up the win.

While the 20-year-old had just one save to make in normal and extra time, he proved his quality to send Equatorial Guinea to the quarterfinals during the shootout.

Wild celebrations by Equatorial Guinea players led by their young saviour, Jesus Owono.
Wild celebrations by Equatorial Guinea players led by their young saviour, Jesus Owono. Pulse Nigeria

The Nzalang Nacional have their young goalkeeper, Jesus Owono, to thank after they defeated the Eagles of Mali 5-6 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Jesus saved two of the spot-kicks to become a national hero as Equatorial Guinea made it to the last eight for the third time in as many Africa Cup of Nations appearances.

Equatorial Guinea's reward for sending Mali home is a quarterfinal date with Africa's top-ranked team, Senegal.
Equatorial Guinea's reward for sending Mali home is a quarterfinal date with Africa's top-ranked team, Senegal. Pulse Nigeria

A solid performance from the youngster who continues to show his quality at the highest possible level.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON2021: Gabaski 'the Egyptian hero' and Jesus 'the saviour' featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Gabaski 'the Egyptian hero' and Jesus 'the saviour' featured in Pulse of the Day

Pulse Recap: Round of 16 ends in penalties as Egypt, Equatorial Guinea complete the last 8

Pulse Recap: Round of 16 ends in penalties as Egypt, Equatorial Guinea complete the last 8

AFCON 2021: Mali 0 (5) Vs 0 (6) Equatorial Guinea Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Mali 0 (5) Vs 0 (6) Equatorial Guinea Player Ratings

Minnows Equatorial Guinea win shoot-out to set up Senegal clash

Minnows Equatorial Guinea win shoot-out to set up Senegal clash

Salah takes Egypt through on penalties as two Cup of Nations matches moved

Salah takes Egypt through on penalties as two Cup of Nations matches moved

AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea upset Mali 6-5 on penalties to book quarterfinal spot

AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea upset Mali 6-5 on penalties to book quarterfinal spot

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit