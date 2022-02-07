Gabaski edges Mane as final Pulse of the Day winner

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Egypt's Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal has been named the winner of the final Pulse of the Day for the AFCON2021.

The latest accolade for Gabaski came from my Twitter community who voted in favour of the Zamalek man as he pipped Senegal's hero, Sadio Mane to the award.

Here is how Gabaski became the Pulse of the Day for the fourth consecutive time, a record.

Gabaski proved to be the best player on the pitch but it was still not enough as Egypt lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal in the final of the AFCON2021 on Sunday night at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal
Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal Pulse Nigeria

The 33-year-old put in a man of the match display in the match which ended goalless after two hours of football and was dominated by Senegal.

Gabaski made eight saves in the final against Senegal, most notably is his penalty save to deny Mane just seven minutes into the game.

He also produced three outstanding late saves to deny second-half substitute, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng.

Captain Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday.
Captain Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday. AFP

The goalkeeper, who started the competition as a reserve, had a memorable AFCON2021 in Cameroon. He saved a penalty against Ivory Coast in the round of 16, had three excellent stops against Morocco in the last eight.

Gabaski followed that up with two penalty saves against the host Cameroon in the semifinal before he signed off with another double penalty save in the final on Sunday.

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy
Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy Imago

In sum, while CAF has chosen Senegal's Edouard Mendy as the official goalkeeper of the tournament, Egypt's Gabaski is the undisputed Pulse of the Day goalkeeper of the AFCON2021.

