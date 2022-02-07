Gabaski edges Mane as final Pulse of the Day winner

The latest accolade for Gabaski came from my Twitter community who voted in favour of the Zamalek man as he pipped Senegal's hero, Sadio Mane to the award.

Here is how Gabaski became the Pulse of the Day for the fourth consecutive time, a record.

Gabaski makes eight saves in AFCON2021 final defeat to Senegal

Gabaski proved to be the best player on the pitch but it was still not enough as Egypt lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal in the final of the AFCON2021 on Sunday night at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Pulse Nigeria

The 33-year-old put in a man of the match display in the match which ended goalless after two hours of football and was dominated by Senegal.

Gabaski made eight saves in the final against Senegal, most notably is his penalty save to deny Mane just seven minutes into the game.

He also produced three outstanding late saves to deny second-half substitute, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng.

AFP

The goalkeeper, who started the competition as a reserve, had a memorable AFCON2021 in Cameroon. He saved a penalty against Ivory Coast in the round of 16, had three excellent stops against Morocco in the last eight.

Gabaski followed that up with two penalty saves against the host Cameroon in the semifinal before he signed off with another double penalty save in the final on Sunday.

Imago