AFCON2021 Final: Senegal 0(4)-(2)0 Egypt - Player ratings

Gabaski made eight save including two penalties against Senegal and was named as the official man of the match in the final.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal and Pharaohs of Egypt couldn't be separated after 120 minutes of football, with the final decided via penalty shootout at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde.

Egypt missed two of their spot-kicks while Senegal scored four of their five penalties with Sadio Mane, who had a really poor and wasteful final and missed a penalty in normal time, scoring the decisive kick to give Senegal the win.

It was indeed a quiet display from some of the biggest names on the pitch with the goalkeepers earning their bonuses led by Zamalek star, Gabaski.

Here are the ratings for the final game of the AFCON2021;

Senegal: E. Mendy 6.5; B. Sarr 7, Koulibaly 7, Diallo 6.5, Ciss 7; Kouyate 6, N. Mendy 6.5, I. Gueye 7; I. Sarr 7, Diedhiou 5.5, Mane 6

Subs: P. Gueye 5, Dia 5.5, Dieng 6.5

Egypt: Gabaski 9; Ashour 6, Abdelmonem 6, Welsh 6, Fotouh 6; El-Neny 7, Fathi 6, Sulaya 6; Salah 5, Mohamed 5, Marmoush 4