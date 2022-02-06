AFCON2021 Final: Senegal 0(4)-(2)0 Egypt - Player ratings

Izuchukwu Akawor
Mohamed Gabaski was once again the best player on the pitch in the final of the AFCON2021

Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal delivered a man of the match performance but it wasn't enough as Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties to lift their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

Gabaski made eight save including two penalties against Senegal and was named as the official man of the match in the final.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Teranga Lions of Senegal and Pharaohs of Egypt couldn't be separated after 120 minutes of football, with the final decided via penalty shootout at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde.

Egypt missed two of their spot-kicks while Senegal scored four of their five penalties with Sadio Mane, who had a really poor and wasteful final and missed a penalty in normal time, scoring the decisive kick to give Senegal the win.

Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday.
Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday. AFP

It was indeed a quiet display from some of the biggest names on the pitch with the goalkeepers earning their bonuses led by Zamalek star, Gabaski.

Here are the ratings for the final game of the AFCON2021;

Senegal: E. Mendy 6.5; B. Sarr 7, Koulibaly 7, Diallo 6.5, Ciss 7; Kouyate 6, N. Mendy 6.5, I. Gueye 7; I. Sarr 7, Diedhiou 5.5, Mane 6

Subs: P. Gueye 5, Dia 5.5, Dieng 6.5

Egypt: Gabaski 9; Ashour 6, Abdelmonem 6, Welsh 6, Fotouh 6; El-Neny 7, Fathi 6, Sulaya 6; Salah 5, Mohamed 5, Marmoush 4

Subs: Zizo 6.5, Trezeguet 5, Hamdi 6, Lasham 5

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

