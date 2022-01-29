AFCON2021: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia - Player ratings

Izuchukwu Akawor
Ibrahim Blati Toure was one of the Burkinabes who stood out against the Carthage Eagles

Burkina Faso has now reached three of the last four semifinals at the AFCON.
Burkina Faso got the better of Tunisia once again in the Africa Cup of Nations after a narrow 1-0 win in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

The Stallions defeated the 2004 champions to make it three wins in three quarterfinal meetings against their Tunisian counterparts at the AFCON.

Dango Ouattara (R) scores for Burkina Faso in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Tunisia in Garoua on Saturday
Despite playing the last eight minutes with ten men, Burkina Faso remained resolute and stout at the back, holding on for the crucial win that sees them set up a huge date with host Cameroon in the last four.

Players like Ibrahim Toure, goalkeeper Herve Koffi and match-winner, Dango Ouattara, who went from hero to villain after scoring the decisive winning goal and picking up a red card later, were some of the standout performers on the night for the Stallions.

Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring for Burkina Faso with teammate, Ibrahim Toure
Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring for Burkina Faso with teammate, Ibrahim Toure Twitter/@CAF_online

Toure, who was named official man of the match, ran the show for the Stallions in midfield and laid the excellent pass that set up Dango en route scoring that winner

Here are the full player ratings for both teams after their interesting quarterfinal tie;

Burkina Faso: Koffi 7; Kabore 6.5, Ouattara 7, Tapsoba 7, Yago 7; Guira 6.5, Toure 8; Sangare 7, Bayala 7, Dango 7, Djbril 6.5

Subs: Konate 5.

Tunisia: Said 6.5; Drager 6.5, Bronn 6, Ifa 6, Haddadi 6, Laidouni 6; Skhiri 5; Slimane 5.5, Msakni 5, Jaziri 5, Khazri 6.5,

Subs: Rafia N/A, Jebali 5, Sliti 5, Maaloul 5.5

AFCON2021: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia - Player ratings

