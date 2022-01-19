AFCON2021: Matchday 9 produces goal-fest; Hakimi featured as Pulse of the Day

Izuchukwu Akawor
Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

Hakimi celebrates his stunning free kick against Gabon on Tuesday.
Matchday 9 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, was a special day as 12 goals were scored in four matches including a special from Morocco's Achraf Hakimi.

Group C was indeed the place to be as nine of the goals were scored in two of the matches in Ahidjo and Garoua.

Those two games produced the Pulse of the Day moments for matchday 9 featuring Achraf Hakimi and Ahmed Mogni.

  • Hakimi scores a special goal to win group for Morocco

It was a four-goal thriller between Gabon and Morocco during their final game of the group stages in Ahidjo.

In what was a top of the table clash, Morocco's Atlas Lions needed a point while Gabon had to win to emerge as group winners.

However, in the end, it was Morocco who won the group, leaving Gabon to settle for second place after an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Morocco is safely through to the last 16.
For the Pulse of the Day, it goes to Morocco's talented right-back, Hakimi, who produced a special goal to earn his side a share of the spoils.

With Gabon leading 2-1 and looking to win the group, Sofiane Boufal, who had pulled a goal back for the Moroccans, was fouled deep into the Gabon half.

It looked a long distance initially but Hakimi didn't care as he went for it and produced a shot that found its way into the top right hand corner to level the score at 2-2.

Hakimi celebrates his stunning free kick against Gabon on Tuesday.
That goal proved to be decisive as it was enough to see Morocco finish as Group C winners - a worthy winner of the Pulse of the Day for matchday 9.

I couldn't ignore the goal that handed Ghana their second defeat in three matches at the AFCON 2020.

Ahmen Mogni netted a brace as Comoros produced an outstanding display in the final group game to see off Ghana 3-2 and finish third in Group C.

Comoros players celebrate their historic win.
Les Coelecantes took a 2-0 lead but surrendered it as Ghana equalised to make it 2-2 thanks to goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

But Coelecantes said 'not today' to the spirit of stalemate as Mogni netted his second and Comoros' third of the game to seal the historic moment.

History maker, Ahmed Mogni.
It was Comoros' first-ever win and what a way to get it, Mogni becomes a national hero after his brace inspired his country to knock out one of the pre-tournament favourites.

