Gambia has continued its fairytale at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 after a narrow 0-1 win over Guinea in the round of 16 on Monday.
AFCON2021: 10-man Gambia defeat Guinea to continue fairytale run
The Scorpions continue their historic run in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations
Musa Barrow was the hero this time after his second-half strike proved to be the winner as the Gambia became the third team to qualify for the last eight in what is their debut tournament.
Gambia finished the game with ten men after second-half substitute Yusupha Njie was sent off late for two bookable offences.
Guinea went into the game as favourites but have now come to the end of the road at the AFCON 2021.
The Syli Nationale, who were without key midfielder, Naby Keita, who was suspended for the game, dominated most of the encounter but failed to turn their dominance into something tangible.
Gambia's Scorpions defended well and proved very difficult to break down as they held their more illustrious opponents until Barrow broke the deadlock in the 71st minute.
Despite late pressure from the Guineans, leading the Gambia's Njie to get his marching order three minutes from time, Guinea couldn't find the equaliser.
The Gambians held on for the win to book a historic ticket to the round of 16 for the first time in their debut.