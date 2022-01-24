AFCON2021: 10-man Gambia defeat Guinea to continue fairytale run

Musa Barrow was the hero this time after his second-half strike proved to be the winner as the Gambia became the third team to qualify for the last eight in what is their debut tournament.

Gambia finished the game with ten men after second-half substitute Yusupha Njie was sent off late for two bookable offences.

Guinea went into the game as favourites but have now come to the end of the road at the AFCON 2021.

The Syli Nationale, who were without key midfielder, Naby Keita, who was suspended for the game, dominated most of the encounter but failed to turn their dominance into something tangible.

Gambia's Scorpions defended well and proved very difficult to break down as they held their more illustrious opponents until Barrow broke the deadlock in the 71st minute.

Despite late pressure from the Guineans, leading the Gambia's Njie to get his marching order three minutes from time, Guinea couldn't find the equaliser.