AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

The 19-year-old scored the decisive goal just before the break, in what was an entertaining first half in their quarterfinal clash

He turned villain later on after picking a late red card in the 82nd minute, forcing the Stallions to play out the final eight minutes with ten men as they held on to set up a mouthwatering clash with host Cameroon in the semis.

It was a balanced opening half of the second quarterfinal of the AFCON 2021 between the Stallions of Burkina Faso and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Burkina Faso had the first real chance of the game in the 23rd minute. Cyrille Bayala with a sleek move to beat his marker around the left corner, but his final effort was saved by Ben Said in goal for Tunisia.

Four minutes later, Tunisia had a crack at the Burkinabe goal when captain Wahbi Khazri stung the hands of goalkeeper Herve Koffi with a powerful shot from a free kick.

The goalkeeper was equal to the task though as he parried the shot over the bar for a corner which amounted to nothing.

In added time, Burkina Faso broke the deadlock through Dango Ouattara who ran into a superb through pass from Ibrahim Toure, cutting back to his left foot to leave his two markers for dead before unleashing a left-footed shot into the net.

After an electrifying opening 45 minutes, the second half was more cagey and quiet from both teams.

However, Burkina Faso had the best chance of the half after an excellent break led by Djibril Ouattara, who threaded a lovely pass to his namesake Ouattara.

With just the goalkeeper at his mercy, however, Ouattara will direct his shot straight at Ben Said.

Tunisia forced Koffi into a very good save in the 67th minute from yet another dangerou set piece situation.

Thereafter, Burkina Faso was reduced to ten men as match-winner Dango was sent off for a dangerous elbow eight minutes from time.