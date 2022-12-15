ADVERTISEMENT

AFCON U20: Flying Eagles beats Wikki Tourists

Coach Ladan Bosso won their seven consecutive friendly matches in the buildup to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria's flying eagles
Nigeria's flying eagles

Ahead of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, Nigeria's Flying Eagles defeated Wikki Tourists 2-0 in a friendly match in Abuja.

Remo Stars left footed dazzler, opened the goal chat with a free kick before Substitute Olusegun Otusanya sealed the victory for the flying Eagles at the FIFA Goal Project.

Flying Eagles player, Utin in action
Flying Eagles player, Utin in action AFP

With the victory against Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists Flying Eagles have recorded their seventh successive win in the buildup to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

In Early friendlies, the Flying Eagles had defeated Paul E-Sports, Capital City, Keffi Selected, AA Zaura, AS Roma Academy, and Kickers Academy.

Other friendlies lined up for the team will be against Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars.

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations is slated for February 18 to March 12, 2023, in Egypt.

Flying Eagles
Flying Eagles AFP

The last Four teams will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to hold in Indonesia from 20th May to 11th June next year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said that Flying Eagles will hold the draws of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on December 23 in Cairo, Egypt.

Flying Eagles player against Ivory coast at the WAFU qualification
Flying Eagles player against Ivory coast at the WAFU qualification AFP

Hosts Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, Mozambique, Uganda, South Sudan, Tunisia, the Central African Republic, and Congo are the Qualified nations.

