AFCON U20: Flying Eagles beats Wikki Tourists

Remo Stars left footed dazzler, opened the goal chat with a free kick before Substitute Olusegun Otusanya sealed the victory for the flying Eagles at the FIFA Goal Project.

AFP

With the victory against Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists Flying Eagles have recorded their seventh successive win in the buildup to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

In Early friendlies, the Flying Eagles had defeated Paul E-Sports, Capital City, Keffi Selected, AA Zaura, AS Roma Academy, and Kickers Academy.

Other friendlies lined up for the team will be against Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars.

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations is slated for February 18 to March 12, 2023, in Egypt.

The last Four teams will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to hold in Indonesia from 20th May to 11th June next year.

Flying Eagles to know Foes December 23

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said that Flying Eagles will hold the draws of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on December 23 in Cairo, Egypt.

