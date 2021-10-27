AFCON 2022: Gernot Rohr should give NPFL players a chance

He has been accused of neglecting NPFL players in his team and this could just be the right time to give NPFL players the chance to show what they can offer to the team.

There are good players in the Nigerian league who can play in the team comfortably. Since there are five new slots which is allowed by CAF, the NFF may compel Gernot Rohr to compulsorily include three or four NPFL players in the team, as this would help to boost the image of the local league.

Apart from boosting the image of the local league, there are competent players in the NPFL whose invitation should be on merit. Enyimba's new goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo is one of the safest hands in the NPFL. The former Akwa United and Abia Warriors goalkeeper has proven beyond doubt that he can be trusted and if given a chance, he will give a good account of himself.

Adekunle Adeleke have been invited for some games by Gernot Rohr. The former Abia Warriors defender is one of the best in the Nigerian league. Then there is Samson Gbadebo of Akwa United who is one of the finest in the country too

It would not be ideal for the team representing Nigeria at the Nations Cup to be made up of only players who play their football in Europe. Gernot Rohr should halt the search for players of Nigerian descent scattered all over Europe and look inwards for talents that can complement the foreign based players.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---