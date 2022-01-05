AFCON 2021: Zimbabwe – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Even that might not be on offer this time around, sadly. Of the 24 teams that eventually made it through to AFCON 2021, Zimbabwe conceded the most goals and finished with second-fewest points in qualifying. They also are the only team that made it through to the tournament without winning a single game at home.

Remarkably, their form since then has somehow gotten even worse, especially following the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic. 2021 was particularly shabby, with one win in eight matches (exempting the COSAFA Cup) and losses to Ethiopia and Zambia on the books.

All of that has Zimbabwe languishing in 31st place in Africa, and 121st place in the world as per the most recent FIFA rankings released in December 2021.

The history

The Brave Warriors have made it to four AFCON tournaments in their history. However, all of those ended in disappointment and early elimination. Their last win came in the 2006 edition when they beat Ghana 2-1.

The coach and tactical approach

A veteran of the caretaker role, Norman Mapeza has stepped into the breach on a number of occasions for Zimbabwe. This time, he gets to lead them to a major tournament. His approach to the job since taking charge in September has been mostly experimental, especially personnel-wise. Tactically, the system is a pretty straightforward 4-4-2, even though there are concerns at right-back, where Mapeza has often fielded players out of position to cover.

Key players

Zimbabwe have been hit by a number of injuries and withdrawals (they will be without the likes of Khama Billiat, Marvellous Nakamba and Tendayi Darikwa), and are still waiting on the availability of defender Jordan Zemura. However, they will be grateful for the form and presence of the experienced Knowledge Musona, who will play a key role creatively just off the centre-forward and brings good form from Saudi Arabia.

Lyon’s Tino Kadewere will be important in unsettling opponents with his dribbling and movement into goalscoring positions, while the burden of putting the ball in the back of the net will rest on David Moyo.

Young player

This is by no means a young squad. However, 24-year-old forward Prince Dube has been in great form in the Tanzanian top flight with Azam. He just missed out on the Golden Boot at the end of his first season in 2020/21, and is a composed finisher with either foot. He could be a real wildcard for Zimbabwe at the AFCON.

Probable lineup

Petros Mhari; Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Alec Mudimu, Gerald Takwara, Bruce Kangwa; Tino Kadewere, Kelvin Madzongwe, Teenage Hadebe, Kudakwashe Mahachi; Knowledge Musona, David Moyo.

Tournament prediction