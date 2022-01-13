AFCON 2021: What to expect from teams as the second round of group games kick off today

But would such a state of goal starvation and a low level of appealing football display be the order of the day in the next round of games? Probably not!

AFP

Cameroon vs Ethiopia

Two goals in the opening game of the AFCON 2021 saw hosts Cameroon have a fine start in group A. Although scoring from the spot on both occasions, Cameroon would fancy their chances against an Ethiopia who are weaker in comparison to Cameroon's first opponents, Burkina Faso.

For Ethiopia, it would most likely be their second defeat. Sadly, there is no way out of this one.

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso

Cape Verde ran away with a 1-0 win against Ethiopia in their first game and would hope they can consolidate on that when they play Burkina Faso. But that would not be the case, in the Burkinabe, they find a stronger opposition.

AFP

A goal against hosts Cameroon showed how serious of a side Burkina Faso side can be. Should Kamou Malo's side go into their second Group A encounter with such a level of seriousness, perhaps they could get their first win. But Cape Verde know Cameroon await them next and would refuse to go down without a fight.

Senegal vs Guinea

A 97th minute penalty proved to be the saving grace and gave the favourites Senegal all three points when they played Zimbabwe in their group B opener. In Guinea, Senegal finds an even stiffer opposition and this time, might not get lucky.

Guinea, on the other hand, will see this game as a chance to win this group. Should the Sadio Mane-captained side fail to look convincing again, Guinea might just get their desire and win their second game. In all, this game is bound to end with just a goal or none at all.

Imago

Malawi vs Zimbabwe

Malawi was undone by Aly Keita's brilliance in goal for Guinea in their last game and would see Zimbabwe as a side to take their frustration out on. They might not be favourites for this tie, but knowing Senegal awaits them in their next fixture should give them enough motivation.

The actual favourites for this game, Zimbabwe, are in a for an upset. They might not see it coming, but that would be their undoing. Expect a Malawi goal in the first half and a heated end-to-end second half.

Morroco vs Comoros

A win over Ghana in their first game set Morroco on a fine path to garnering all available points in Group C. In Comoros, they find an even easier prey to pounce on as many times as they can.

AFP

This fixture should be what sends debutants Comoros to the base of Group C. Playing heavyweights Morroco would most likely not end well for them. Unfortunately, nothing can be done as they are the whipping boys of a group that also comprises Gabon and Ghana.

Gabon vs Ghana

While captain and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absent in their first fixture following a positive coronavirus test, Gabon showed they could play comfortably without him. But coming up against a Ghana who knows another defeat is risky, it might not be an easy ride for Gabon should their captain be absent again.

Ghana knows they cannot risk a second defeat and hence would fight but despite being favourites to win, they might as well be forced to settle for a draw and get the job done in their final game against Comoros.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria vs Sudan

With the harder job now out of the way, Nigeria would hope they can go one goal better than their 1-0 win over Egypt when they take on Sudan. With the right level of pace, they should be able to wear down the 1970 AFCON winners as easily as they did Egypt. But they must be wary not to waste as many chances, else they could pay heavily for it this time.

Knowing Egypt await them in their final fixture, Sudan would give the Super Eagles their best fight yet. Team brilliance should come into play in this game. If Sudan falters, it would not be because Nigeria needs the game more, but because they are simply inferior in quality to their opponents.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau missed their golden opportunity to take their first three points in Group D when they missed a late penalty against Sudan. Sadly, this is where it comes back to haunt them.

Pulse Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau have a weaker defence in comparison to what they faced against Nigeria so an improved performance is expected from Egypt. But to be at their best, Egypt would have to work on their possession, especially in the midfield as Guinea-Bissau are lovers of the tip-tap and are far better at it than the Nigerians.

Gambia vs Mali

Debutants Gambia won their Group F opener against Mauritania, perhaps that is as far as it goes for them. A second-round clash with Mali who showed they can be clinical in their win over Tunisia could really be a problem for the Gambia if Mali pressures them. But with Gambia's running record of winning games in which they scored first, sitting back and hitting Mali on the counter countlessly should be a thing.

For Mali, they know they go into this one favourite and wouldn't want to mess it up. But the biggest mistake they would make would be if the Gambia were to score them first.

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast played what seemed to be the most exciting football of the first round with Equatorial Guinea. They did not only understand the dynamics of pressing forward in numbers, but also knew how to return to their defence quickly. With Sierra Leone, it would be different.

Getty Images

Sierra Leone did not just show they had an agile defence against Algeria in their first Group E game, but also that they had in goal, an alert goalkeeper. But how they transition into the attack against Ivory Coast who are ready to pounce on them might be their problem. Like Algeria, Ivory Coast should sit in Sierra Leone's half for most of the game.

Tunisia vs Mauritania

Following the controversy that surrounded their 1-0 defeat to Mali in their Group F opener, Tunisia would treat this game against Mauritania like their lives depend on it. Luckily, in Mauritania they have an even weaker opposition, hence, a chance to let the goals flow.

Reuters

Sadly for Mauritania, it's going to be a Tunisian party, coming from a place of transfer of aggression. While they might try to attack, since they lost their first game to the Gambia and play a tough Malian team in the last game, attacking would only hurt them more.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

Defending champions Algeria failed to crack Sierra Leone’s defence in their first game and might have the same problem against Equatorial Guinea. The twist, this time, is that they would have to look out for their own defence against their very attacking-minded opponents. While they might actually get their first goal in this game, they are not looking promising in terms of the ability to stop Equatorial Guinea.