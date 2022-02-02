AFCON 2021: What to expect as the semi-finals get underway

Hosts Cameroon, record winners Egypt, two-time finalists Senegal and 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso all harbour hope that they can take a step closer to Africa's most prestigious title.

But which two will be the chosen ones to enter February 6th's Final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde?

Burkina Faso vs Senegal

The Stallions of Burkina Faso go into a third semi-final across their last four AFCON appearances, this time against Senegal.

A team effort and a moment of individual brilliance was all they needed in their quarter-finals affair against Tunisia to ensure they made it to this stage.

Against Senegal, they face a team that not only offers something in the attack but offer a lot in defence. Should Burkina Faso find a way to break down the Senegalese, it should be highly commended.

The 2019 runners-up Senegal put in an impressive quarter-final performance to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1, a match that saw them concede their first goal of the tournament.

Against Burkina Faso, they not only look to extend their unbeaten run (W8, D3) but also look to ensure that history continues as they've gotten to the finals two of the last three times they reached the last four.

While they might not need extra time against Burkina Faso, should the game stretch that far, they should still get their narrow win before the end of 120 minutes.

Cameroon vs Egypt

Hosts Cameroon have had an impressive run at the AFCON, winning five of their six games at the competition and drawing the other one.

An impressive attack sees two of their players lead the scorers' chart. Against Egypt however, this semi-final might be about who possesses the ability to last the longest.

Used to going the distance, Egypt won on penalties in their round of 16 victory against Ivory Coast and then, needed extra time to see off Morocco 2-1 in their quarter-final fixture.

Against familiar foes Cameroon, the pattern might repeat itself.