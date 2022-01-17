AFCON 2021: What is at stake in every group going into the final round of games

With the likes of Zimbabwe and Mauritania already eliminated and Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco already through to the next round but there is still a lot to play for.

All 19 of the other teams still have a chance to qualify for the next round however their chances vary from strong to very faint based on performances in the first two games.

Group A

It was a good day at the office for Cameroon and Burkina Faso on Thursday at the AFCON 2021. Pulse Nigeria

Cameroon are already through to the Round of 16 and guaranteed a first-place finish but their opponents in the last game of the group, Cape Verde need a result to remain in contention for qualification.

Cape Verde will most likely finish third even if they beat Cameroon in the last game because their direct rivals Burkina Faso are favourites to beat Ethiopia and finish second.

But a favourable result for Cape Verde against Cameroon (even if it is a draw) should be enough to rank among the top four third-placed teams.

Group B

AFP

Zimbabwe are already out but anyone of Guinea, Senegal and Malawi could still finish anywhere in the top three based on results in the final game.

Senegal have been underwhelming so far need to either match or better Guinea’s result in the last game to stand a chance of winning Group B.

The problem is Senegal will play Malawi who currently sit third with three points and the Malawians will be playing for a draw which gives them a chance to advance as a third-place team.

Guinea on the other hand have a clear path to top Group B because they will play already eliminated Zimbabwe in the last game which they should win.

Group C

Pulse Nigeria

Morocco are through the Round of 16 but still need at least a point in their last game against Gabon to guarantee top spot. The good thing is that a point would also be enough for Gabon to qualify as the runners up which works for both teams.

As for the other two teams, Comoros have one leg out of the AFCON 2021 already while Ghana needs a win to even have a chance to finish as one of the best third-place teams.

Ghana will most likely defeat Comoros in the last game because their AFCON journey hinges on it but their qualification hopes will ultimately depend on results elsewhere.

Group D

AFP

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have technically won Group D which means they can relax in the last game but their opponents, Guinea-Bissau cannot say the same.

Guinea-Bissau have been impressive in their first two games but only have a point to show for their efforts so far which makes this game against Nigeria a win-or-bust affair.

In the other game, Egypt have to beat Sudan to guarantee a spot in the next round but a draw would also suffice as long as Guinea-Bissau does not beat Nigeria.

Group E

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

One of the biggest games on paper is also one with very high stakes, Ivory Coast against Algeria will decide the fate of both teams in Group E. Algeria need to win to have a chance to finish third while Ivory Coast only needs a draw.

Algeria have been disappointing in their first two games but must now raise their level or be thrown out of the group stages as defending champions.

Sierra Leone have been the story of the group stages so far after drawing against both Ivory Coast and Algeria but another draw in their last game may not be enough to secure qualification.

But the Leone Stars must win against an equally impressive Equatorial Guinea to guarantee qualification which is not going to be easy.

Group F

AFP

Mauritania are already eliminated but could still play a big part in deciding who qualifies from this group when they play against Mali in the last game.

Mali need to win to guarantee qualification but the result of the other game between Tunisia and Gambia. Speaking of those two, their game is a do-or-die affair which could ultimately be the difference between 1st and 3rd when it is all said and done.