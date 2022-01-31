AFCON 2021: Tactical review of the Quarter-finals

While all four sides came through taxing quarter-finals, they did so in differing fashions, in matches that featured interesting tactical quirks. Here is a look at one of such observations from each quarter-final clash.

Burkina Faso’s fluid, movement-based attack

Kamou Malo’s approach to matches at AFCON has been interesting. He has yet to name an unchanged side from one match to the next, and the reasons for that are less to do with performance and more as a response to specific opponents.

When his side for the quarter-final clash against Tunisia was announced, there was mild surprise at the absence of Bertrand Traore, who had opened the scoring in the Round of 16. However, there was some method to it, as became clear when the match kicked off.

AFP

Upfront, Djibril Ouattara started, with Dango Ouattara and Cyrille Bayala on the flanks. All three were fluid in their movements, dragging the Tunisia defenders out of position and all over the pitch. What RS Berkane forward Djibril had over Traore, however, was the physicality to hold of challenges and turn defenders, and this was crucial.

It seemed a simple plan, but that is how it can often look when a coach has done his homework.

As the great Sam Langford famously said, “Whatever that other man wants to do, don’t let him do it.” Tunisia wanted to defend with numbers inside and on the edge of their penalty area, so instead Burkina Faso forced them to defend areas in which they were much less comfortable. By luring them out of their bunker and quickly playing wall passes and through balls to exploit the space in behind, the Stallions got the better of the Carthage Eagles.

Liverpool a rough blueprint for Senegal

Senegal produced their most coherent performance of the entire AFCON to beat Equatorial Guinea on Sunday night.

Part of that was, obviously, being able to named an unchanged side. However, there was a little more to it than that.

Aliou Cisse has often tried to account for the lack of midfield creativity in his team by playing Sadio Mane centrally. However, over the last two matches, the Liverpool man has reprised his role with the Reds, starting on the left but doing most of his best work by taking up positions in the half space, both creating space for and combining with a flying Saliou Ciss from left-back, doing his best Andrew Robertson impersonation.

AFP

Senegal’s midfield three does a rough approximation of Liverpool’s as well, which is mostly focused on providing a safety net behind the ball, winning physical battles in the middle, backing up the press (of the four sides left in the competition, the Teranga Lions allow the fewest passes before a defensive action) and circulating the ball safely.

There are, of course, clear points of difference (in a shocking state of affairs, Bouna Sarr is not Trent Alexander-Arnold and Boulaye Dia is not Mohamed Salah), and it is definitely a lot more complicated than Cisse simply cribbing Jurgen Klopp’s work. Still though, it is hardly the worst idea in the world for a coach to adapt his system to put his best player in the role in which he is most comfortable, especially when the framework is that of a successful Liverpool team.

Mane is definitely worth the accommodation, as he showed with his two assists and Man of the Match display.

Egypt expertly manipulate Morocco’s midfield

When Egypt got paired up with Morocco, everyone knew what to expect. It would be feisty, there would be lots of fouls and spoiling, and the spectacle itself would suffer on account of it.

That is exactly what we got.

However, in the midst of all that kerfuffle, whenever any football broke out, it was surprisingly Egypt trying to play it. They did this often by cleverly creating space on the blindside of the Moroccan midfield.

Pulse Nigeria

This situation developed a number of times. By pulling one of their midfielders out to the touchline, they created a huge gap in Morocco’s man-oriented midfield press. With Sofyan Amrabat occupied with screening easy passes into the feet of Mostafa Mohamed and the full-backs pinned back by Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah, the far-side 8 was able to receive the ball and advance.

Masterclass in shutting down counters from Cameroon

For every Cinderella story, the clock has to strike midnight sometime. For Gambia, that moment came when they bumped into the hosts in Douala.

Everyone expected Cameroon to dominate here, both as a result of their superior quality and the simple fact that Gambia do not want possession anyway. The Scorpions have tended to sting on the break and late on in games, and so it seemed the pattern of the game was set: attack v defence+counterattack.

That is not how it played out.

Cameroon so overwhelmingly monopolised possession, but even more impressively they completely shut down any counterattacks – real or potential – with their brilliant rest defence.

Pulse Nigeria

With Gambia situationally forced into 5-3-2 and even 6-2-2 shapes without the ball thanks to Cameroon’s patient circulation and off-the-ball movement, their recourse when moves broke down was to play directly into the forwards or into space, as both Andre Zambo Anguissa immediately pushed up on the midfield line.

Toni Conceicao’s side had an answer to this, circumventing the risk of a 2v2 at the back by using holding Samuel Oum Gouet both as a screen and cover for when Michael Ngadeu or Jean-Charles Castelletto went tight on either of the Gambia forwards.