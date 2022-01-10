AFCON 2021: Sofiane Boufal's late goal dims Stars in Group C opener

Izuchukwu Akawor
Morocco left it late to seal all three points in the opening match of the AFCON 2021 in Group C

Boufal, the match-winner and man of the match, tormented the Black Stars all evening..
Morocco has taken charge of Group C after a narrow 1-0 win over Ghana in their AFCON 2021 opener at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Sofiane Boufal was the best player on the pitch and the hero for the Atlas Lions as he netted the decisive goal seven minutes from time.

The Atlas Lions were the favorites heading into the game and dominated from start to finish but were made to wait late into the game for a goal their dominance deserved.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco were made to work hard for the win.
Ghana's Black Stars started with five debutants and struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game as the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, it was Morocco who looked more likely to score as they piled on the pressure on a stubborn Ghana defense led by Leicester City star, Daniel Amartey.

Joseph Pantil was Ghana's most dangerous player on the pitch and twice forced Yassine Bounou, in goal for Morocco, to excellent saves.

It wasn't a smooth sail for Morocco as Pantil kept their goalkeeper busy.
However, with seven minutes to play, it was Morocco who eventually found the breakthrough as their pressure finally paid off.

Boufal capitalised on a defensive error by Thomas Partey to fire past Joseph Wollacott from close range.

Moments later, Wollacott was called into action once again by the Moroccans led by that man again, Boufal.

He set up Tarik Tissoudali but this time, the 25-year-old Swindon Town goalkeeper was up to the task and parried his fierce effort to safety.

Morocco held on for the crucial win and three points to move top of the log in Group C.

Up next, they face Comoros, while Ghana will look to bounce back against Gabon on Thursday.

