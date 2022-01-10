AFCON 2021: Senegal Vs. Zimbabwe Player Ratings

Senegal

Seny Dieng - 6.0

The Goalkeeper had little to do throughout the match but the few times he was called into action he was an assured last line of defence for the Senegalese.

Ibrahima Mbaye - 6.0

The Bologna fullback was largely silent during the match. He was the conservative option on the wings, snuffing out the rare Zimbabwean attacks.

Pape Abou Cisse - 6.5

Cisse got forward a lot more, flashing a couple of headers over the Zimbabwean goal in the second half. Deputising for Kalidou Koulibaly could not have been easy but the Greek-based defender emerged unscathed.

Abdou Diallo - 6.0

The Paris Saint-Germain centre-back was the more laid-back option in centre defence, perhaps due to his more rounded abilities. He marshalled the Zimbabwean attackers and rarely put a foot wrong in a no-frills display.

pulse senegal

Fode Ballo-Toure - 6.0

Ballo-Toure put in a good display, often getting involved in the attack from the wings. His first-half shot showed how advanced he was. Defensively, he coped with everything The Warriors threw at him.

Bouna Sarr - 6.5

The Bayern Munich midfielder was the more attacking of a midfield trio, often burdened with carrying the ball upfield for the Teranga Lions. He could have done more with the spaces afforded him by the Zimbabwean midfield.

Cheikhou Kouyate - 6.0

A rather subdued performance from the Crystal Palace man but fulfilled his brief for the Senegalese. Operated well from the base and provided protection for his defence.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6.5

Gueye had the opportunity to open the scoring in the first half but got the ball stuck under his feet. Other than this rare foray forward, the PSG man was comfortable recycling possession in the middle of the park. That he did effortlessly and without much attention.

Boulaye Dia - 5.0

The Villarreal striker was largely ineffectual for the Teranga Lions. He failed to occupy spaces left by the pacy Mane nor create openings for the Liverpool forward to run into. It was a surprise Coach Aliou Cisse left him on the pitch till the 77th minute.

Sadio Mane - 7.5

At the centre of everything good Senegal did against Zimbabwe. The Liverpool forward was full of running, sometimes dropping deep to the midfield to pick up the balls. His constant harrying kept the Zimbabwean defence honest at all times. A penalty goal is just reward for his workmanship.

pulse senegal

Keita Balde - 7.0

The Cagliari forward was a real livewire in the first half, finding pockets of space and looking likely to capitalise on a sometimes sluggish Zimbabwean defence. He tired out in the second half but did enough before he was taken off in the 64th minute.

Substitutes

Habib Diallo - 5.5

The Strasbourg forward could have done more to make an impact but barely made a dent on the match.

Pape Gueye - 5.5

Gueye came on in the 77th minute and just like his predecessor, was not much of a threat to the Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe

Petros Mhari - 7.0

Zimbabwe-based Mhari was excellent in goal for The Warriors, making several smart saves to keep the Senegalese at bay. The F.C Platinum shot-stopper could do little about the penalty.

Takudzwa Chimwemwe - 5.5

Chimwemwe formed a back four that was routinely pegged back by Senegal.

John Gerald Tungamirai Takwara - 5.5

Takwara was part of a defence that had Senegal's profligacy and lack of cutting edge to thank for holding out so long.

Teenage Hadebe - 6.0

Houston Dynamo defender Hadebe was smart in defence as well as in his rare forays forward. He could have got a goal in the last 10 minutes but shot straight at Dieng.

Onismor Bhasera - 5.5

Bhasera was largely under the radar for the duration of the match.

Kelvin Wilbert Madzongwe - 6.0

The dying-minute penalty he conceded notwithstanding, Madzongwe did a good job of shielding Zimbabwe for so long. His honest recriminations at the penalty call showed he was only unlucky to have the game's decisive action pinned on him.

Ishmael Wadi - 5.5

Wadi provided little attacking impetus from the wings. Understandable though, since he did not see much of the ball.

Knowledge Musona - 7.0

The likeliest man to make the difference for Zimbabwe, Musona led from the front as the captain. He was effective in midfield and in the thick of things going forward also.

Pulse Nigeria

Kundai Benyu - 6.5

Benyu was the other player that caught the eye for The Warriors in attack. The English-born midfielder could grow in importance for Zimbabwe as the competition wears on.

Bruce Kangwa - 5.5

Contributed little from the flanks. Traditionally a left-back, Kangwa seemed to struggle in a left-wing-back role.

Prince Dube - 5.5

Starved of service and often left stranded, Dube had no real chance to make an impact on the match. He was hooked at halftime for Kadewere.

Substitutes

Tino Kadewere - 5.5

The Lyon forward should have done better with a full 45 minutes to play but the 26-year-old failed to get into the match.

AFP

Thabani Kamusoko - 5.5

Veteran with Zesco United, Kamusoko provided little by way of attacking intent.

Never Tigere - N/A