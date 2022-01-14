AFCON 2021: Senegal, Guinea set for top of the table clash in Group B - Match Preview

Group favourites, Senegal and Guinea, go head-to-head in one of the games of the round with a round of 16 spot at stake.

Senegal vs Guinea: Who will come out on top?

Africa's top-ranked team, Senegal, faces a difficult task later today when they take on Guinea in a top of the table clash in Group B.

This match will see the Teranga Lions of Senegal look to fully establish themselves as one of the favourites for the title with an assured and convincing performance.

Senegal started on a shaky but victorious note on an opening day after labouring to a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Starman, Sadio Mane, scored the only goal of the game in the 97th minute through a penalty to seal the win.

For Guinea, they go into this game in a buoyant mood after also starting their campaign on a winning note.

The Syli National defeated the Flames of Malawi 1-0 also during their first game in round one and will hope to consolidate on that encouraging display against Senegal.

This fixture has an added spice to it as it is a battle between two Liverpool stars, Mane and Naby Keita, two players who played key roles for their countries in the opening round.

Mane scored the important penalty against Zimbabwe, while Keita provided the killer pass that led to the winning goal against Malawi.

The Lions are favourites for this particular one and will be looking to impress their fans with a better performance.

Head-to-Head

Senegal and Guinea will battle each other for the third time ever at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the previous two encounters, the Teranga Lions have come out victorious, winning 2-1 in 1994 and 3-2 in the quarter-final stage of the 2006 edition.

The game today will be the second between the two teams at this stage of the AFCON

Venue and Time

The Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, Bafoussam, Cameroon will host this titanic tie in Group B.

It's slated to kick off at 2 pm Nigerian time, with live coverage on Super Sports and regular updates from the Pulse Sports Social media handles.

Key Stats

Sadio Mane has been directly involved in 5 of Senegal's last 6 goals in the AFCON, scoring 4, with one assist.

Guinea has opened the scoring in each of the previous two meetings between these two sides.

Elsewhere in Group B

It's the battle between two southern African nations as the Flames of Malawi and the Warriors of Zimbabwe go head-to-head for the first time at AFCON.

Both countries are looking to finally kick start their AFCON 2021 journeys after opening day defeats to Guinea and Senegal respectively.

However, here is the catch for neutrals - while Malawi has just one win in their last seven matches in the AFCON, with a draw and five defeats, Zimbabwe has zero wins in the same number of games with two draws and five defeats.