AFCON 2021: Senegal 3-1 Burkina Faso Player Ratings

Sadio Mane was the star of the night while Bertrand Traore failed to deliver in first semifinal

Senegal became the first country to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final by defeating Burkina Faso 3-1 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Sadio Mane were the goalscorers for the Teranga Lions while Blati Toure got the consolation goal for the Stallions in the All-West-African derby.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was in the thick of the action once more, contributing one goal and one assist to the cause to take his AFCON tally to three goals and two assists.

Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore failed to live up to the pre-match expectations as the Burkinabe captain failed to find the back of the net as well as his influence waned as the second half proceeded.

Defensively, Burkina Faso had as many as seven players who were one yellow card away from suspension for missing the third-place match. Adam Guira was the only one caught in this guise as the Stallions put up a disciplined performance against Senegal.

Mane was awarded the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance and two-goal involvement in stopping Burkina Faso from making the final in 2013.

Here are the player ratings from the Burkina Faso Vs Senegal match:

Burkina Faso Starting XI: Koffi (36') - 5.5; Kabore - 6.5, Tapsoba - 6.0, Dayo - 6.5, Yago - 6.0; Sangare - 5.5, Guira (81') - 5.5, Blati Toure - 7.5, Bande (81') - 6.5, Traore - 6, Bayala (60') - 6.0

Substitutes: Ouedraogo (36') - 5.5, Sanogo (60') - 5.5, Ouattara (81') - N/A, A. Tapsoba (81') - N/A

Senegal Possible Starting XI: Mendy - 6.5; B. Sarr - 6.5, Koulibaly - 7.0, Diallo - 7.0, Ciss - 6.5; N. Mendy (90') - 6.5, Kouyate (65') - 6.5; Dieng (78') - 7.0, G. Gueye - 7.0, Mane - 8.0, Diedhiou (65') - 7.0

Substitutes: P. Gueye (65') - 7.0, I. Sarr (65') - 7.0, P. Sarr (78') - 6.0, P.A. Cisse (90') - N/A

