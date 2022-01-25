AFCON 2021: Senegal 2 Vs 0 Cape Verde Player Ratings

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was once again at the centre of the Senegalese' attack, as the 29-year-old weaved and ran unto every ball in a bid to find an opening for Aliou Cisse's side.

AFP

Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly are all settled in the side now after recovering from coronavirus as the 2019 finalists improve match after match.

Cape Verde were shown two red cards as the Blue Sharks goalkeeper Vozinha became the seventh player to be sent off during the Round-of-16 alone.

Garry Rodrigues and Kenny Santos were unable to prise open a Senegalese defence that has now gone 450 minutes without conceding a goal.

Here are the player ratings from the Senegal Vs. Cape Verde match.

Senegal Starting XI: E. Mendy - 6.5; Sarr - 6.5, Koulibaly - 7.0, Diallo - 7.0, Ciss (82') - 6.5; Dia - 6.5, Gana Gueye - 7.0, N. Mendy - 6.5, Pape Gueye (82') - 6.5; Diedhiou - 7.0, Mane (70') - 7.5

Substitutes: Dieng (70') - 7.0, Lopy (82') - 6.0, Ballo-Toure (82') - 5.0, Mbaye (90') - N/A

Cape Verde Starting XI: Vozinha - 5.0; S. Fortes - 5.5, Lopes (46') - 5.5, Stopira - 6.0; J. Fortes - 6.0, Andrade - 4.5, Santos (75') - 5.5, D. Tavares (69') - 5.5; Mendes (75') - 5.5, Rodrigues (59') - 6.0, Monteiro - 5.5