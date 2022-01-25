AFCON 2021: Senegal 2 Vs 0 Cape Verde Player Ratings

Damola Ogungbe
Mane stood out for the Teranga Lions as they secured a fourth consecutive quarterfinal berth

Sadio Mane had an eventful match against Cape Verde scoring the opener before going off due to concussion (Twitter/Liverpool FC Online)
Senegal edged Cape Verde by two unreplied goals as the Teranga Lions seemed to improve on their indifferent performances from the group stage.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was once again at the centre of the Senegalese' attack, as the 29-year-old weaved and ran unto every ball in a bid to find an opening for Aliou Cisse's side.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane (L) is challenged by Cape Verde defender Steven Fortes during an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Bafoussam on Tuesday
Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly are all settled in the side now after recovering from coronavirus as the 2019 finalists improve match after match.

Cape Verde were shown two red cards as the Blue Sharks goalkeeper Vozinha became the seventh player to be sent off during the Round-of-16 alone.

Garry Rodrigues and Kenny Santos were unable to prise open a Senegalese defence that has now gone 450 minutes without conceding a goal.

Here are the player ratings from the Senegal Vs. Cape Verde match.

Senegal Starting XI: E. Mendy - 6.5; Sarr - 6.5, Koulibaly - 7.0, Diallo - 7.0, Ciss (82') - 6.5; Dia - 6.5, Gana Gueye - 7.0, N. Mendy - 6.5, Pape Gueye (82') - 6.5; Diedhiou - 7.0, Mane (70') - 7.5

Substitutes: Dieng (70') - 7.0, Lopy (82') - 6.0, Ballo-Toure (82') - 5.0, Mbaye (90') - N/A

Cape Verde Starting XI: Vozinha - 5.0; S. Fortes - 5.5, Lopes (46') - 5.5, Stopira - 6.0; J. Fortes - 6.0, Andrade - 4.5, Santos (75') - 5.5, D. Tavares (69') - 5.5; Mendes (75') - 5.5, Rodrigues (59') - 6.0, Monteiro - 5.5

Substitutes: Diney (46') - 5.5, Marcio (59') - 5.5, Borges (69') - 5.0, J. Tavares (75') - 5.5, Semedo (75') - 5.0

