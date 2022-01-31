AFCON 2021: Salah leads list of top performers from Quarter-finals

This success, however, was thanks to the extra efforts certain players put in for their teams in the last eight. We review the five players who shone brightest in the quarter-finals.

AFP

1. Mohamed Salah, Egypt

Egypt's captain Salah inspired his side to a heartwarming comeback over North African rivals Morocco in their quarterfinals clash. The Liverpool man not only got himself on the scoresheet for the seven-time African champions but also set up his teammate Mahmoud Trezeguet with a beautiful assist. Salah's performance for the Pharaohs was so deserving as he was named the man of the match at full-time.

2. Karl Toko Ekambi, Cameroon

On a day Vincent Aboubakar - Cameroon's top scorer at the competition got shut out, it was Toko Ekambi who stepped up for the hosts to grant them passage into the semi-finals. Two goals in the space of seven minutes in the second half were what the Lyon forward offered the hosts to see them eliminate ambitious debutants, Gambia. Little wonder the 29-year-old was named man of the match at full-time.

AFP

3. Nampalys Mendy, Senegal

Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy was named the man of the match for a well-deserving performance in Senegal's quarterfinal win over Equatorial Guinea. The 29-year-old midfielder was a rock in the Senegalese midfield, possessing one of the highest ball recoveries for Senegal (30) and completing 88% of his attempted passes. For lack of better words, Mendy covered the entire pitch for the Teranga Lions.

4. Ibrahim Blati Toure, Burkina Faso

Toure put up an impressive display as Burkina Faso secured their place in the semi-finals of the AFCON, thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia. The 27-year-old named as the man of the match in the Stallions' win was the brain behind most of the Burkinabe attack. He eventually assisted Dango Ouattara for Burkina Faso's goal, the match-winner.

Twitter/@CAF_online

5. Saliou Ciss, Senegal

Senegal's left-back Ciss proved to be a problem for Equatorial Guinea's defence as he intermittently left his primary position to journey down the left flank. Asides from supporting Sadio Mane in pressuring Equatorial Guinea's defence, the 32-year-old defender was also a worry for the National Thunder's attack whenever they tried to gain access through his position. He crowned his performance for the 2019 AFCON finalists by assisting Ismaila Sarr's match-winner.

Honorary Mentions

6. Pablo Ganet, Equatorial Guinea

7. Sadio Mane, Senegal

8. Dango Ouattara, Burkina Faso

9. Mohamed Gabaski Abou Gabal, Egypt