AFCON 2021: Round of 16 Power Rankings

Here is a ranking of each of those 16 teams based on the strength of their Group Stage performances, in descending order.

1. Nigeria

No team looked more impressive than the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Group Stages and the keyword is balance. Nigeria scored one less goal than the highest-scoring team, Cameroon and conceded one more than Senegal, the team with the best defensive record.

However, no other team managed to maintain a solid defensive display while also being dangerous in attack the way Nigeria did.

The Super Eagles are also the only team to win every AFCON 2021 game so far which is another reason they are the team to beat right now. Tunisia have it all to do in the Round of 16.

2. Ivory Coast

The Elephants scored six goals in the Group Stage and should have had more if they were more clinical in front of goal.

The relentless nature of their attacking display in the last Group E game against Algeria is something that should scare their next opponents, Egypt.

3. Cameroon

The host nation have lived up to the hype and so far been one of the best teams to watch at AFCON 2021 so far. They are the highest-scoring team and currently boast of having the most potent African striker right now.

Vincent Aboubakar leads the scoring charts after three games with five goals and room for more when they face Comoros in the Round of 16.

The only cause for concern is that the Indomitable Lions have conceded in every game so far and that is why they are not further up this ranking.

4. Morocco

Morocco looked impressive in the opening game against Ghana but did not play as well in the following two matches. However, they still topped Group C with seven points and to an extent possess a similar balance to Nigeria in terms of attacking potency and defensive efficiency.

They face a stern test in Malawi in the Round of 16 but they should get past them if they play like they did against Ghana.

5. Gambia

Gambia have looked nothing like the AFCON debutants that they are, instead performing like perennial campaigners and putting up one of the strongest Group Stage displays.

Gambia finished their first-ever AFCON Group Stage unbeaten with seven points and second behind Mali only on goal difference. They will be a tough nut to crack for Guinea in the Round of 16.

6. Mali

Mali were a lot of people’s pre-tournament dark horses and they seem to have lived up to that tag so far as they finished top of Group F.

The Malians remain undefeated and have only conceded one goal so far which was a penalty against Gambia. Having already mastered the art of defending, Mali’s problem lies in an inability to score from open play.

Three of the four goals Mali have scored so far were penalties which could prove to be their undoing against Equatorial Guinea in the next round.

7. Senegal

Speaking of inability to score, no team in the Round of 16 has scored fewer goals than Senegal so far. If this list was made before the tournament started, Senegal would be on top but having only scored once in three games, the Teranga Lions have lost the fear factor.

The only goal they scored was a 97th-minute penalty which gave them their only win so far against Zimbabwe. The positive for Aliou Cisse’s men is their strong defence, Senegal are the only team yet to concede a single goal at AFCON 2021 which is a cause of worry for Cape Verde whom they will face in the Round of 16.

8. Egypt

Egypt’s stock dropped significantly after they were played off the park in the opening game against Nigeria but they bounced back with consecutive 1-0 wins.

The team has a problem with goalscoring but they can still count on Mohamed Salah to come alive in the Round of 16 against Ivory Coast.

9. Gabon

Playing without two of their best players in Mario Lemina and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon have surpassed all expectations by finishing the Group Stage unbeaten and in second place.

Burkina Faso will struggle to handle the fast-paced attack of the Gabonese team in the next round.

10. Guinea

Guinea were impressive in the Group Stage until that shocking loss in the last game against already-eliminated Zimbabwe.

But the Guinean team still possesses lots of quality and will be a handful for Gambia in the next round.

11. Equatorial Guinea

One of the surprise teams of AFCON 2021 so far, Equatorial Guinea took Algeria’s place as the automatic qualifier in Group E alongside Ivory Coast.

Two wins from three games mean their confidence is at an all-time high which is bad news for Mali whom they face in the Round of 16.

12. Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles are the fourth-best team in Africa according to the rankings but they have looked nothing like that so far at AFCON 2021.

Tunisia qualified with just three points as a third-placed team and now face almost certain elimination against Nigeria in the Round of 16.

13. Burkina Faso

Bar a disappointing draw in the last game against Ethiopia, Group A went as expected for Burkina Faso who finished second behind Cameroon.

They look decent but nothing more and will have to improve against Gabon in the next round.

14. Cape Verde

Cape Verde have a reputation for being the exciting underdogs but they face a difficult task against Senegal in the next round.

15. Malawi

Malawi held their own impressively against Senegal in Group B to qualify as a third-placed team but look set to exit against Morocco.

16. Comoros

The lowest-ranked team at the AFCON, Comoros qualified from Group C ahead of Ghana, whom they defeated in astonishing fashion.