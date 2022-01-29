AFCON 2021: Quarter-finals – Tactical match-ups (Saturday)

The Gambia train just keeps on rolling. At this point, there is no surprise or secret to what the Scorpions do: they defend, often in a narrow organisation, and they break with speed and a surprising amount of composure.

Manager Tom Saintfiet has pretty much already set the agenda for this game, and his prognostication is not far from the truth. If Gambia are to get past host nation Cameroon, they will have to suffer.

If they can weather the initial onslaught though, then there is definitely the potential for an upset.

The Indomitable Lions have looked far from impressive in this tournament. They have yet to keep a clean sheet, which is surprising enough even without taking into account they have faced the might of Ethiopia and Comoros along the way.

File that away, as it will be relevant later.

The major concern for Toni Conceicao is the state of their attacking play, however. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting offers them a presence between the lines, but his brief is more about drifting into the half-spaces and combining with the wingers – mostly Moumi Ngamaleu. In terms of threading through balls from that zone though, Gambia work hard to disallow it.

Trouble for Cameroon is that the presence of the Bayern Munich forward means less protection for the defence, especially as one of the 6s, usually Andre Zambo Anguissa, routinely pushes up into the ‘8’ position in possession. This caused them problems in the first half of their thumping win over Ethiopia, who accessed that space to release pace in behind, and even Comoros had some joy getting in behind in the Round of 16.

Gambia will be looking for that, and so perhaps it is in the best interest of the hosts that they revert to their slower, less adventurous 4-3-3 and use the full-backs as outlets to outflank Saintfiet’s massed defence. (Then again, they have little trouble defending crosses).

With no obvious tactical advantage for Cameroon (the likelier protagonists), expect a tight match that could well be settled by the centre-forward play of Aboubakar. His ability to create his own space and shots quickly presents a different challenge than Gambia have faced so far at AFCON, and it would only take a moment of lapsed concentration for him to pounce and punish them.

Burkina Faso v Tunisia

Probably the most intriguing quarter-final from a tactical perspective, in the sense that neither side’s default approach is likely to work very well against the other.

Burkina Faso were slightly fortunate to come through with the victory against a game Gabon in the Round of 16, allowing the 10-man Panthers back into it and getting dragged to penalties. In the end, they just about pulled it off, but they paid a huge price for their lack of control and profligacy in the final third.

Tunisia are less likely to indulge in that sort of end-to-end, high-tempo match, however. The Carthage Eagles were brilliantly set up without the ball against Nigeria and on the attacking side of things they had clear ideas both for disabling the Super Eagles’ press and finding space behind their midfield.

Here, the respective shapes line up well against each other, and so in possession expect Tunisia to shift to something of a 3-4-3, with Ellyes Skhiri again dropping into the backline.

However, Burkina Faso have a lot more flexibility in their pressing structures than Nigeria, and so it is likely their front three will engage the situational back three, with Gustavo Sangare playing a deeper role here, with a remit to – alongside Blati Toure – cut off access to Tunisia’s 8s, leaving Adama Guira to deal with Youssef Msakni (or Wahbi Khazri) dropping between the lines.

With so much happening in the centre, there is the real prospect of this game becoming based around the teams’ respective full-backs, as well as who Kamou Malo selects to start at centre-forward.

Burkina Faso have the greater dynamism and threat in the former category, with Issa Kabore’s searing pace a real weapon. With him advancing, Tunisia will have a much more difficult time controlling the Burkinabe wingers.

The choice at centre-forward is a fascinating one. Bertrand Traore started there against Gabon – Abdoul Tapsoba, who was disappointing in the opening two matches, has since been dropped – and is likely to do so again here. His movement would be the smarter play here for the Stallions, especially in transitions, as he is both able to come short and spin behind, a luxury Nigeria did not have in the previous round.