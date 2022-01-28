AFCON 2021: Quarter-final power rankings

Here is a ranking of each of those eight teams in ascending order based on their performances in the competition so far especially in the last round.

8. Tunisia

Google

The Eagles of Carthage defeated Nigeria in the Round of 16 in what could be classified as the biggest upset of that round but AFCON 2021 did not start in the previous round.

Tunisia played two poor games in the Group Stage and were largely underwhelming before that game against Nigeria. That win against the Super Eagles should naturally fire up their stock and put them higher in this ranking, but there is a reason their win was such a big upset.

Tunisia are the number four team on the CAF rankings but have failed to live up to their ranking most of the time which will see them face another difficult task, this time against Burkina Faso.

7. Burkina Faso

AFP

Speaking of Burkina Faso, they remain with just one win in the first four games but they have displayed more consistency than Tunisia throughout this tournament.

The Stallions defeated Gabon on penalties in the last round and though that could be attributed to luck, Burkina Faso were still the better team in that game.

The quarter-final clash against Tunisia might just go the same penalty shootout route and Burkina Faso will most likely edge it.

6. Egypt

Pulse Nigeria

Another team that got here via penalty shootout, Egypt defeated a wasteful Ivory Coast team but they most likely will not be so lucky against Morocco in the Quarter-Finals.

Egypt have a problem with chance creation and goalscoring which is not helpful against a team like Morocco who have scored in every AFCON 2021 game so far.

It is very likely that Egypt would not have the option of shutting up shop for another 120-minute goalless draw.

5. Equatorial Guinea

Pulse Nigeria

Nobody expected Equatorial Guinea to be the last remaining of the three Guineas at AFCON 2021 let alone make it all the way to the Quarter-finals with a good chance of extending the run.

Equatorial Guinea have kept three consecutive clean sheets in this tournament and they play Senegal next, a team with a well-publicised inability to score from open play.

The only issue here is Equatorial Guinea are also not very adept at finding the opposition net having only scored twice at AFCON 2021.

This one looks goalless from a mile away and would most likely be settled by another penalty shootout which Equatorial Guinea have proven to be competent at.

4. Senegal

Ringier Africa

The Teranga Lions have failed to live up to the lofty pre-tournament expectations set for them, looking more like mouses going forward than lions as suggested by their nickname.

Senegal defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in the Round of 16 but needed their opponents to have two players sent off before they could score their first open play goals of this tournament.

That information suggests that as long as their quarter-final opponents, Equatorial Guinea avoid picking up a red card or giving away a penalty, Senegal will struggle to score.

3. Gambia

AFP

As far as debut tournaments go, Gambia are having a blast and now have the opportunity to take it a step further than Madagascar did in Egypt 2019.

The only obstacle in their path is a big and seemingly insurmountable one in the hosts, Cameroon led by the imperious Vincent Aboubakar.

Gambia are driven by a solid defence that has still not conceded from open play, a record that will be tested by Cameroon who have scored in every game so far.

2. Cameroon

Imago/backpagepix

Cameroon have proven that goalscoring is not a problem for them having scored in every game as earlier mentioned. With Vincent Aboubakar already the highest AFCON goalscorer in the 21st century, they most likely will score again.

The major reason Cameroon are not number is their defence which is still yet to keep a clean sheet heading into the Quarter-Finals.

In fact, Cameroon are the only one of the eight remaining teams to have conceded in all previous four games which indicates that Gambia will score in this one.

If the Gambians score first, that could be lights out for Cameroon because Gambia have only conceded one goal so far, Ibrahima Kone’s penalty is the only time they have been breached.

1. Morocco

AFP

Morocco are probably the only pre-tournament favourites that have not performed below expectations in any way yet. They look good going forward and can defend for the most part.

They will also be aided in the quarter-final against Egypt by their opponents’ poor goalscoring record. Egypt have only scored twice in this tournament, while Morocco scored two goals against Malawi in the previous round.