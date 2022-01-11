Pulse Recap: AFCON 2021 Day 2 fails to excite as favourites Morocco, Senegal toil

Reuters

A total of four goals were scored in four matches, an average of one goal per game, a disappointing drop from the four goals scored in two matches on the opening day.

Here is how the day panned out as Morocco, Senegal, Gabon and Guinea all claimed a narrow 1-0 win in their respective matches.

Late Mane penalty saves Senegal's blushes

Africa's top-ranked team, Senegal, needed a stoppage-time penalty to kick-start their AFCON 2021 with a win over Zimbabwe in Group B.

Despite parading some of the best talents in Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Boulaye Dia, the Terenga Lions struggled to impress against the resilient Zimbabweans.

Imago

Senegal expectedly dominated the game and created some good chances in the first half but arrived the Omnisports de Bafassam without their scoring boots.

Mane and Gueye were guilty of missing clear-cut chances as Zimbabwe competed favourably against one of the AFCON 2021 contenders.

However, just when the Brave Warriors thought they had done enough to walk away with a share of the spoils, Senegal was awarded a penalty in added time.

AFP

Liverpool man, Mane, stepped on to convert calmly to seal the win and three points for the Lions, leaving Zimbabwe's Warriors and their fans with a heartbreak.

Aly Keita the hero as Guinea survives Malawi

In the other Group B game, Guinea also picked up their first win after a 1-0 victory over Malawi.

Issiaga Sylla netted the only goal of the game in the 35th minute but the hero of the day was the Guinean goalkeeper, Aly Keita.

Keita was the busiest of the two goalkeepers as he was called to save the Syli Nationale on six different occasions.

Pulse Nigeria

The 35-year-old was up to whatever was thrown at him and helped his country overcome the Flames of Malawi with a deserved clean sheet.

Boufal inspires Morocco in late show against Black Stars

Former Southampton dazzler, Sofiane Boufal, was the obvious star of the match in the biggest game of the tournament so far.

In another late show, Boufal emerged man of the match after he inspired the Atlas Lions to a slim 1-0 win over a very poor Ghana side.

Pulse Nigeria

Morocco dominated the match but didn't exactly turn it into something tangible as both teams struggled to create anything especially in thr opening half which ended goalless.

The second was slightly better as the Lions came out all blazing in search of a goal and continued their dominance as the Black Stars soaked all the pressure by sitting deep.

Both side had some good chances to score but both goalkeepers produced some smart saves to keep the game at 0-0.

Pulse Ghana

But with seven minutes to go, Morocco's persistence paid off when Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, failed to clear a loose ball in the box.

It was a gift that Boufal kindly accepted before creating good space for himself to shoot past Joseph Wollacott in goal for Ghana for the winner.

Boupendza's early goal ruins Comoros' debut

The final game of the matchday saw debutants Comoros give a good account of themselves against Gabon in the second game in Group C.

AFP

However, despite their best efforts, the Coelacanths fell to a defeat after Aaron Salem Boupendza's 16th-minute goal proved just enough for Gabon to win 1-0.