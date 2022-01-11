AFCON 2021: Pulse of the day featuring Aly Keita and Sofiane Boufal

Pulse Nigeria

That's hardly exciting considering the hype around the biggest game of the day between Morocco and Ghana and on matchday one, two matches produced the same number of goals.

However, there were some key and big moments in the games, especially from Sofiane Boufal of Morocco and Guinea's goalkeeper, Aly Keita on a day for late goals.

Boufal takes advantage of Partey's mistake

Morocco defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 1-0 courtesy of a Sofiane Boufal 83rd minute strike from close range in Group C.

The Black Stars found the former Southampton man a hard nut to crack as he was at the thick of everything good from the Atlas Lions.

So, with the game still locked at 0-0, it was only right that the 28-year-old was at the right place and time to benefit from a Thomas Party error with seven minutes left to play.

The Arsenal midfield powerhouse failed to deal with a loose ball in the box and it fell kindly to Boufal, who wasted no time to slot home the winner.

Aly Keita and Issiaga Sylla combine to inspire Guinea

The Syli Nationale got their 2021 campaign off to a good start thanks to the combined effort of goalkeeper, Aly Keita, and Issiaga Sylla, the left-back.

Naby Keita may have won the official man of the match award, but for this writer, the duo produced the most key moments in the game.

Sylla's 35th-minute strike decided the game against the Flames of Malawi, but the Syli boys needed their veteran goalkeeper at the other end.

The 35-year-old produced six (6) saves to help his nation keep a clean sheet and hold on to what could prove a decisive win in this stage of the competition for them.

Elsewhere;

Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, is another player whose performance caught my eyes on match day, alongside Ghana's left-back, Abdulrahman Baba.

Bounou had a personal vendetta against Ghana's Joseph Pantsil, who was denied twice by two excellent saves from the Sevilla goalkeeper.