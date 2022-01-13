AFCON 2021: Pulse of the day featuring Jallow, Gradel & Mounkoro - Matchday 4

Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

AFCON 2021
AFCON 2021

Okay, while a FIFA-badged referee did his possible best to take all the attention and shine on the day, matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, was a day for beautiful goals.

Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time
Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time Reuters

Three goals were scored in three matches, two of them I can confirm are already nominees for the goal of the tournament.

Enjoy your Pulse of the Day moments featuring another goalkeeping masterclass in the competition.

  • Mounkoro's penalty save denies Tunisia in controversial win

Ibrahim Mounkoro was the hero of the day after he saved a penalty for Mali in their controversial 1-0 win over Tunisia in Group F.

With Mali leading 1-0 thanks to an Ibrahima Kone penalty goal three minutes into the second half, Tunisia was handed a lifeline on the 77th minute after the VAR awarded them a penalty.

Ibrahim Mounkoro is the latest goalkeeper to win the official man of the match award.
Ibrahim Mounkoro is the latest goalkeeper to win the official man of the match award. Pulse Nigeria

However, Mounkoro dived superbly to debt Wahbi Khaziri en route a clean sheet and win.

That save was one of three key saves from the 31-year-old who's performance was overshadowed by chaotic scenes eight minutes later when Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, ended the game with five minutes to play.

  • Ablie Jallow's stunner makes history for Gambia

After going through the most rigorous qualifying journey to qualify for their first-ever AFCON competition, Gambia got off to the best possible start.

Ablie Jallow scored Gambia's winner against Mauritania
Ablie Jallow scored Gambia's winner against Mauritania AFP

The Scorpions defeated Mauritania 1-0 in a highly entertaining encounter thanks to a stunning first half strike from Ablie Jallow.

twitter.com

Jallow's left-footed effort on the 10th minute proved to be enough to earn the Gambians their first win in their debut campaign.

  • Gradel leads Ivory Coast to the top of Group F

Cote d'Ivoire took advantage of Algeria's earlier slip-up to move top of Group E.

The Elephants did just enough to beat a stubborn Equatorial Guinea during their opening game of the 33rd AFCON on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast has taken to the top of Group E
Ivory Coast has taken to the top of Group E Pulse Nigeria

Their captain, Max-Alain Gradel, was the hero of the day for his country as he scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

The spectacular 6th-minute strike from the 34-year-old was enough to see the Elephants maintain their incredible record at this stage of the competition.

Gradel stunner seized control of the game for Ivory Coast
Gradel stunner seized control of the game for Ivory Coast AFP

After the result, Cote d'Ivoire sits top of the group on three points, two ahead of defending champions, Algeria.

