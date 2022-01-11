AFCON 2021: Pele misses late penalty as Sudan, Guinea-Bissau share spoils

Pele missed a late penalty as Guinea-Bissau held former champions Sudan to a goalless affair in the second Group D match on Tuesday night.

Sudan's goalkeeper Ali Abu-Eshrein went from villain to hero after giving away and saving a late penalty as the Jediane Falcons sealed a first clean sheet in the AFCON in over three decades.

In what was the third meeting between the two teams, it was Guinea who dominated the tie and created the best chances in the game.

Bissau hit the woodwork twice and missed a penalty in a match that either side needed to win with Nigeria and Egypt to come for them.

Both teams started on a positive note and had a crack at each other's post with half chances.

Yasin Hamed came closest for the Falcons before two efforts from Joseph Mendes, first one he hit the post for Bissau on the 15th minute before going close again with a header just before the break as the first half ended 0-0.

Sudan national football team
Sudan national football team Pulse Nigeria

The second half saw both teams continue from where they stopped but there was still nothing to separate them.

On the 79th minute, the Sudan goalkeeper gifted Guinea-Bissau a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when he fouled substitute Steve Ambri.

After a short delay as the Sudanese players appealed against the decision, Pele stepped up to the plate but saw his poorly taken kick saved by Abu-Eshrein, who made amends for his initial error.

Guinea continued to pile on the pressure and could have broken the deadlock but was denied again by the woodwork before another effort was attempt was cleared off the line in the 84th minute.

That would be the last real chance of the match as Sudan survives for a share of the spoils.

With the result, Guinea is second on one point, two behind leaders, Nigeria, while Sudan is third on one point, too. Egypt is rooted to the bottom of the table in Group D.

Sudan takes on Nigeria next, while Guinea faces a wounded Egypt in four days

