AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

But what lessons did the four victories leave us with? Here are five things that we learnt from matchday 2.

Senegal are overhyped, they possess no magic whatsoever

It took Sadio Mane to convert a penalty in the 97th-minute of the game for tournament favourites Senegal to win their opening fixture in Group B and grab all three points. Points which, in hindsight, should have just been shared with Zimbabwe.

Despite having a 61% possession, Senegal failed to impress on all fronts. Their high percentage of completed passes, the only good facet of their play, cannot be rated that highly as they failed to translate to real threats at goal. Should points be awarded based on threat alone, then Zimbabwe did deserve a share of the three points. They might not have been any better than Senegal, but expectations on them are not as much of those on Senegal.

Ghana are the weakest team in Group C

Ghana played arguably the most unenthusiastic football of the day. A match which was decided by Sofiane Boufal's finish in the 83rd minute after a poor clearance by Ghana's defence showed that, once again, the Black Stars are highly deficient team tactically.

Reuters

Should this continue to be the pattern in Ghana's subsequent games, they might not even defeat a gutsy Comoros.

There's a new Keita to look out for

Captain Naby Keita put up a great display as Guinea defeated a wasteful Malawi 1-0. The Liverpool midfielder linked up with Jose Kante to set up Issiaga Sylla for a first-half winner, but while he might have been awarded the man-of-the-match, Aly Keita might feel he deserved it more.

A collection of impressive saves from the Guinean goalkeeper was the sole reason Malawi failed to get themselves on the scoresheet, despite having more shots on target. At least for him, mission accomplished. Asides from the three points that his team got, he gets to steal the Guinean spotlight away from Naby in their next group games.

Pulse Nigeria

Gabon can survive without their star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon on an opening day, Mane for Senegal, Keita for Guinea: it is becoming evident that the star men at AFCON are standing in the gaps for their teams. For Gabon unfortunately, COVID-19 denied them such opportunity with captain Aubameyang.

However, they still battled to a much-valued win in his absence. Gabon's goal - the decider in their 1-0 win over Comoros - came via buildup from the goalkeeper to the attack, with five touches involved, and a sublime finish by Aaron Boupendza. That level of teamwork is what the Panthers will need should they seek to progress further without the needed brilliance of Aubameyang.

AFP PHOTO

Comoros are a promising team

Debutants Comoros can consider their 1-0 defeat to Gabon an unlucky one after dominating heavily for most of their first-ever AFCON game.