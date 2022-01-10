AFCON 2021: Morocco vs Ghana player ratings

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sofiane Boufal was the standout performer as Morocco edged Ghana in Group C

Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal (R) celebrates scoring the only goal of an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Ghana
Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal (R) celebrates scoring the only goal of an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Ghana

Morocco got their AFCON 2021 off to a winning start after Sofiane Boufal inspired them to a narrow win over Ghana on Monday evening.

Recommended articles

Boufal put in a man of the match performance as the Atlas Lion overcame a defiant and blunt Ghana side.

Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal (R) celebrates scoring the only goal of an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Ghana
Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal (R) celebrates scoring the only goal of an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Ghana AFP

The 28-year-old wide playmaker scored the only goal of the game on the 83rd minute to earn Morocco a deserved victory in their tournament opener.

Both countries are two of the pre-tournament contenders and bookies favourites to lift the title.

Morocco captain and defender Romain Saiss (R) and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew fight for the ball
Morocco captain and defender Romain Saiss (R) and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew fight for the ball AFP

The North Africans dominated their counterparts from Ghana from start to finish but it wasn't a one-sided affair as Ghana'z Joseph Pantsil ensured Morocco's goalkeeper remained alert.

Pantsil was Ghana's most dangerous player on the day alongside fullback, Abdulrahman Baba.

Here is the player ratings for both teams;

Morocco; Yassine Bounou 7, Hakimi 7, Saiss 6.5, Aguerd 6.5, Massina 6. Mmaee 6, Ounahi 6, (90' Amrabat N/A) Amallah 5, Louza 5 ( 78' Tissoudali N/A), Boufal 8, Aboukhlal, 6.5 (90' Rahimi).

Ghana; Wollacott 6, Yiadon, 5, Amartey 6, Djiku 6, Baba 7, Partey 3 (90' Boakye N/A), Idrissu Baba 5, Pantsil 6 (86' Issahaku N/A), Andre Ayew 4, Sulemana 4 (86' Kyereh N/A), Jordan Ayew 4 (86' Tetteh N/A).

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Morocco vs Ghana player ratings

AFCON 2021: Morocco vs Ghana player ratings

Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

AFCON 2021: 'Partey will be back at Arsenal soon' - Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

AFCON 2021: 'Partey will be back at Arsenal soon' - Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

AFCON 2021: Sofiane Boufal's late goal dims Stars in Group C opener

AFCON 2021: Sofiane Boufal's late goal dims Stars in Group C opener

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)