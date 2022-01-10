AFCON 2021: Morocco vs Ghana player ratings

Boufal put in a man of the match performance as the Atlas Lion overcame a defiant and blunt Ghana side.

The 28-year-old wide playmaker scored the only goal of the game on the 83rd minute to earn Morocco a deserved victory in their tournament opener.

Both countries are two of the pre-tournament contenders and bookies favourites to lift the title.

The North Africans dominated their counterparts from Ghana from start to finish but it wasn't a one-sided affair as Ghana'z Joseph Pantsil ensured Morocco's goalkeeper remained alert.

Pantsil was Ghana's most dangerous player on the day alongside fullback, Abdulrahman Baba.

Here is the player ratings for both teams;

Morocco; Yassine Bounou 7, Hakimi 7, Saiss 6.5, Aguerd 6.5, Massina 6. Mmaee 6, Ounahi 6, (90' Amrabat N/A) Amallah 5, Louza 5 ( 78' Tissoudali N/A), Boufal 8, Aboukhlal, 6.5 (90' Rahimi).