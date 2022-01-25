AFCON 2021: Morocco 2 vs 1 Malawi Player Ratings

Achraf Hakimi was the standout player as the Atlas Lions booked a place in the last 8 for the first time in five years.

Morocco has qualified for their first Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal since 2017 after overcoming a scare from Malawi to win 2-1 in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

PSG right-back, Achraf Hakimi was the hero after his second free-kick in as many many matches completed a come from behind victory over the Flames.

Mhango Gabadinho and goalkeeper, Charles Thom, were outstanding once again for the Southern African nations.

Gabadinho netted s stunning opener to put the Flames ahead, while Thom made as many as eight saves including a double save in the first half to deny Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal.

However, despite all his efforts in goal and Gabadinho outrageous opener, which turned out to be a consolation, Malawi's journey in the AFCON 2021 has come to an end.

Here are the full player ratings for both teams;

Morocco: Bounou 5; Hakimi 9, Aguerd 7, Saiss 7, Masina 6; Louza 7.5, Amallah, 7, Amrabat 6, Boufal 7.5; En-Nseyri 6.5, Kaabi, 5.

Subs: Mmaee 5, Barkok 5, Haddadi 4, Aboukhlal N/A

Malawi: Thom 7; Sanudi 5, Chaziya 5, Chembezi 6, Chirwa 6.5; Mhone 4, Banda 7, Idana 5, Madinga 5; Mhango 7, Muyaba 5.

Subs: Junior 5, Mbulu 5, Fodya 4, Ngalande 4

