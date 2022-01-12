AFCON 2021: Mali were good value for the win against Tunisia despite controversy

The game itself was unremarkable and a far cry from the expected level as both teams looked shadows of themselves in the sweltering heat.

There is no doubt the harsh conditions played a part in reducing the quality of football on display, as it is a lot harder to be creative and expressive in the 35 degrees weather and 65 per cent humidity in Limbe.

But the weather would not be the major factor in this game. Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe did everything possible to make sure he was the centre of attraction in a chaotic second half.

Pulse Nigeria

Janny Sikazwe, who had previously been involved in controversy and even suspended by CAF in the past, put up a performance that would have made English referees wish they were African.

He awarded two penalties, ended the game in the 86th minute, restarted the game, sent off a Malian player unjustly and ended the game again few seconds before the 90th minute.

However it is imperative to not chalk this win for Mali up to poor officiating. That would be unfair because they were good value for the win and also were on the receiving end of some of Sikazwe’s decisions.

Mali did not dominate or outperform the Tunisians, but they got an important win in a tight game in which they had been slight underdogs.

The Eagles were the better team in the first half, with 53% possession and seven shots on goal compared to two by the Tunisians in the first half. None of those seven shots were on target, but Massadio Haidara’s long-range pile driver just before half-time was the closest either side came to scoring.

They did score just three minutes into the second half, Ibrahima Kone converting a penalty that had been awarded for handball. It turned out to be the winning goal, but not for want of trying by the Tunisians.

The Tunisians turned up the heat in a 44-minute second half where they had 65% possession and double the Malians' goal attempts including a Wabhi Khazri penalty that was saved by Mali goalkeeper Ibrahima Mounkoro.

Taking into account the urgency and physicality with which the Malians played in the first half, the penalty save and playing the closing minutes a man down, Mali deserved the win even if it was only marginal.

pulse senegal

Tunisia on the other hand have every reason to feel hard done by, but towards the referee, not their opponents.