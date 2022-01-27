AFCON 2021: Mali 0 (5) Vs 0 (6) Equatorial Guinea Player Ratings

Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Cameroon, Gambia, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea will battle it out for the semifinal tickets at AFCON 2021.

Neither Yves Bissouma nor Moussa Djenepo could make the difference for the Eagles of Mali and both Premier League stars will now return to Brighton and Southampton respectively.

Mohamed Magassouba's side had numerous chances to win the match but the Equatorial Guineans held on to play a 0-0 draw after regulation and extra time.

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono was the star of the penalty shootout, saving the from Falaye Sacko during the eighth round of penalties.

The grit of Iban Salvador kept the Nzalang Nacional going all through the match while Saul Coco and Obiang Esteban turned in an impressive display as the Equatorial Guinea centre-back pairing.

The Central Africans continue their impressive run of form at the AFCON finals, having also made it to the quarterfinals on both occasions (2012 and 2015) that they have played in the competition.

Here are the player ratings from the Mali Vs. Equatorial Guinea match:

Mali Starting XI: Mounkoro - 6.5; H. Traore - 6.5, Sacko - 5.5, Kouyate - 5.5, M. Haidara - 6.5; A. Haidara (108') - 6.5, Camara - 7.0, Bissouma (70') - 7.0; A. Traore (70') - 6.5, Kone (84') - 6.0, Doumbia - 6.5

Substitutes: Djenepo (70') - 7.0, A. Traore (70') - 6.0, Toure (84') - 6.0, Dieng (108') - N/A

Equatorial Guinea Starting XI: Owono - 7.5; Nchama - 6.0, Coco - 7.0, Esteban,- 7.0, Akapo - 6.5; Miranda (63') - 6.0, Machin (82') - 6 5; Ganet - 6.5, Salvador - 7.5; Hanza (63') - 6.5, Bikoro (82') - 6.5.