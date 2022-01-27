AFCON 2021: Mali 0 (5) Vs 0 (6) Equatorial Guinea Player Ratings

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jesus Owono's save sends Equatorial Guinea to quarterfinals at the expense of Mali and Yves Bissouma

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo (L) is pursued by Equatorial Guinea captain and defender Carlos Akapo during an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Limbe on Wednesday
Mali winger Moussa Djenepo (L) is pursued by Equatorial Guinea captain and defender Carlos Akapo during an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Limbe on Wednesday

Equatorial Guinea edged Senegal in the last Round-of-16 fixture of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to complete the line-up of eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals.

Recommended articles

Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Cameroon, Gambia, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea will battle it out for the semifinal tickets at AFCON 2021.

HtmlCode

Neither Yves Bissouma nor Moussa Djenepo could make the difference for the Eagles of Mali and both Premier League stars will now return to Brighton and Southampton respectively.

Mohamed Magassouba's side had numerous chances to win the match but the Equatorial Guineans held on to play a 0-0 draw after regulation and extra time.

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono was the star of the penalty shootout, saving the from Falaye Sacko during the eighth round of penalties.

Equatorial Guinea players celebrate after beating Mali on penalties in Limbe
Equatorial Guinea players celebrate after beating Mali on penalties in Limbe AFP

The grit of Iban Salvador kept the Nzalang Nacional going all through the match while Saul Coco and Obiang Esteban turned in an impressive display as the Equatorial Guinea centre-back pairing.

The Central Africans continue their impressive run of form at the AFCON finals, having also made it to the quarterfinals on both occasions (2012 and 2015) that they have played in the competition.

Here are the player ratings from the Mali Vs. Equatorial Guinea match:

Mali Starting XI: Mounkoro - 6.5; H. Traore - 6.5, Sacko - 5.5, Kouyate - 5.5, M. Haidara - 6.5; A. Haidara (108') - 6.5, Camara - 7.0, Bissouma (70') - 7.0; A. Traore (70') - 6.5, Kone (84') - 6.0, Doumbia - 6.5

HtmlCode

Substitutes: Djenepo (70') - 7.0, A. Traore (70') - 6.0, Toure (84') - 6.0, Dieng (108') - N/A

Equatorial Guinea Starting XI: Owono - 7.5; Nchama - 6.0, Coco - 7.0, Esteban,- 7.0, Akapo - 6.5; Miranda (63') - 6.0, Machin (82') - 6 5; Ganet - 6.5, Salvador - 7.5; Hanza (63') - 6.5, Bikoro (82') - 6.5.

Substitutes: NSue (63') - 6.5, Sam (63') - 6.0, Belima (82') - 5.5, Eneme (82') - 5.5.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Mali 0 (5) Vs 0 (6) Equatorial Guinea Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Mali 0 (5) Vs 0 (6) Equatorial Guinea Player Ratings

Minnows Equatorial Guinea win shoot-out to set up Senegal clash

Minnows Equatorial Guinea win shoot-out to set up Senegal clash

Salah takes Egypt through on penalties as two Cup of Nations matches moved

Salah takes Egypt through on penalties as two Cup of Nations matches moved

AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea upset Mali 6-5 on penalties to book quarterfinal spot

AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea upset Mali 6-5 on penalties to book quarterfinal spot

Fans pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant 2 years after tragic helicopter crash

Fans pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant 2 years after tragic helicopter crash

FIFA President Gianni Infantino comes under fire for Migrant comments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino comes under fire for Migrant comments

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo