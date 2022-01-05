AFCON 2021: Malawi – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

As a result, Malawi come into this year’s AFCON with a cloud hanging over them. Gerald Phiri, who was close to a half-century of international appearances for the Flames, has been left out of the side by erstwhile technical director Mario Marinica, who has been placed in joint-charge (along with substantive manager Meck Mwase) for the tournament. He has now announced his international retirement at 28.

Malawi will be keen to not let that become a distraction though, as defensive discipline was the bedrock on which their qualification was built. The Flames won three games by a 1-0 margin and kept four clean sheets in a group containing Burkina Faso and Uganda. Their World Cup qualifying campaign was less remarkable though, as they lost five of six, and across 2021 they lost six out of nine matches (excluding COSAFA Cup).

Per the December 2021 FIFA rankings, Malawi are ranked 35st in Africa and 129th in the world.

The history

Malawi have made only two previous appearances in the competition. On both occasions, they were eliminated in the Group Stage. However, in their most recent appearance in 2010, they got their first-ever AFCON win when they stunned eventual semi-finalist Algeria 3-0 on the opening matchday.

The coach and tactical approach

Mario Marinica has been drafted in specifically to address “technical and tactical deficiencies” and “introduces a new philosophy to improve style of play” (the wording is the Football Association of Malawi’s). This is a rather long-winded way of stating an obvious truth: Malawi do not score enough goals.

Quite how the Romanian intends to address this remains to be seen, but their system will almost certainly be a 4-4-2, with two disciplined midfield holders and possibly a more attacking selection on the flanks than was previously the case.

Key players

In the absence of Phiri, Orlando Pirates’ striker Frank Mhango is Malawi’s highest profile attacker. He will be expected to provide the firepower, while also linking well with his strike partner. His lack of playing time at club level recently could be a concern though.

Malawi have a quite settled defensive unit, and that will be important especially coming up against a team like Senegal. Captain Limbikani Mzava is a quick, aggressive centre-back who excels at nipping in front of attackers and bringing the ball out of defence. His anticipation and passing range could be key in attacking transitions for Malawi.

Young player

Winger Francisco Madinga is based out of Georgia, and will likely start on the left. The “Malawian Messi” tag is rather unimaginative, but you can see where it comes from: Madinga is left-footed, compact and capable of quick changes in direction while carrying the ball.

Probable lineup

Ernest Kakhobwe; Stanley Sanudi, Limbikani Mzava, Dennis Chembezi, Gomezgani Chirwa; Yamikani Chester, Chimwemwe Idana, John Banda, Francisco Madinga; Frank Mhango, Khuda Muyaba

Tournament prediction