AFCON 2021: Jallow the hero as Gambia sees off Tunisia to make historic round of 16

Ablie Jallow and Boubacarr Gaye were the heroes of the day for the Scorpions of the Gambia, who are playing in their debut AFCON.

Jallow came off the bench to score in stoppage time to give the Scorpions a shocking 1-0 victory.

The Carthage Eagles also missed a penalty in a dramatic end to the second half as the goalkeeper, Gaye denied Siefeddine Jaziri in the 45th minute.

The result sees the Scorpions finish second in Group on seven points to seal a first-ever spot in the Round of 16 in their debut campaign.

Both teams went into the game in Limbe with all to play for as they looked for valuable points to help them book a spot in the final 16.

Tunisia started the brightest and piled on the pressure early on in search of an early goal to unsettle the Gambians.

However, despite the dominance from Tunisia, Gambia's Scorpions remained resolute at the back as they limited Tunisia to half chances.

Anis Ben Slimane, Hamza Rafia and Jaziri all came close to breaking the deadlock but couldn't find their way to Gaye's post.

Just before the break though, the Carthage Eagles were handed a chance to get the breakthrough when the referee pointed to the spot after a foul on Jaziri.

The forward stepped onto the plate but was denied by the excellent Gaye in goal for The Gambia.

Things were not going Tunisia's way as reserve goalkeeper Mustapha was sent off for violent conduct just before the half ended goalless.

In the second half, Tunisia started as they ended the first on the front foot and nearly took the lead again via Slimane.

However, his deflected chance at the early stages of the second half would be the only tangible chance in the half until the Gambia struck the winner in stoppage time.

Super sub, Jallow, who replaced Mohammed Mbye at the start of the half, netted the decisive winner in the 93rd minute to seal a famous late win for the Scorpions.

The Gambia finished second on seven points after that result, the same as Group F winners, Mali, who defeated Mauritania in the other group match.