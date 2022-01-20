AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast 3 Vs 1 Algeria Player Ratings

Serge Aurier and Nicholas Pepe put up impressive performances while Riyad Mahrez underwhelmed as Algeria crashed out of AFCON 2021

Nicolas Pepe (2nd L) and his Ivory Coast teammates celebrate after Franck Kessie put them ahead against Algeria
Ivory Coast were the dominant side as they swatted past Algeria in their final Group E game against Algeria at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, and Nicholas Pepe gave the Elephants a convincing 3-1 victory with Sofiane Bendebka netting a consolation goal for the Desert Foxes, the North Africans only goal at the tournament.

Franck Kessie won the Man of the Match award for his commanding display in midfield.

Djamel Belmadi's team would now return home having woefully failed in the defence of their 2019 AFCON trophy and also had their 35-match unbeaten streak snapped by Equatorial Guinea on Matchday 2.

In today's final group match, Arsenal's Nicholas Pepe troubled the Algerian defence with his searing pace and link-up play as the Ivorians attacked mostly from the left wing. Instructively, all players on that wing had a hand in at least one of the West Africans' three goals.

It is an AFCON to forget for Algeria's Riyad Mahrez as the Manchester City forward failed to score nor assist a goal in three matches.

Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty as Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations
The Desert Foxes' No. 7 managed to throw away a golden opportunity to put his name on the scoresheet by missing a 60th-minute penalty against Thursday's opponents.

Here are the player ratings from the match between the Elephants of Ivory Coast and the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Ivory Coast Starting XI: Ali Sangare - (6.0); Aurier (69') - 7.0, Kossounou - 6.5, Deli (68') - 6.5, Konan - 6.5; Ibrahim Sangare (69') - 7.0, Seri - 6.5, Kessie - 7.5; Pepe (85') - 7.5, Haller - 6.5, Gradel - 6.5

Substitutes: Kanon (68') - 6.0, Die (69') - 6.0, Maiga (69') - 6.0, Zaha (85') - N/A

Algeria Starting XI: M'Bolhi - 6.0; Atal (80') - 4.5, Mandi - 5.0, Bedrane - 4.5, Bensebaini - 4.5; Bennacer (62') - 5.0, Zerrouki - 4.5; Mahrez - 4.0, Benrahma (46') - 4.0, Belaili (80') - 5.0; Bounedjah (62') - 4.0.

Substitutes: Slimani (46') - 5.0, Brahimi (62') - 4.5, Bendebka (62') - 5.5, Benayada (80') - N/A, Boulaya (80') - N/A.

