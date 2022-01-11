AFCON 2021: Holders Algeria slip up against stubborn Sierra Leone

Izuchukwu Akawor
Algeria and Sierra Leone shared the spoils in Group E

Defending champions, Algeria, were held to a disappointing goalless draw during their AFCON 2021 opener against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

The holders dominated the encounter but struggled all through to break down the Leone Stars and their impressive goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara.

Algeria went into the game as favourites but it was the Leone Stars who started on the front foot.

Sierra Leone created two good chances in the opening 30 minutes of the tie.

Mustapha Bundu had the first real chance when he caught an Algerian defender napping before watching his effort from a low cross go wide on the 6th minute.

Sierra Leone came close again on 22 minutes, this time via a set-piece but Algeria survived the early storm to take control of the game.

Algeria found some rhythm in the final 15 minutes of the first half but the Leone Stars held on as the game remained goalless at the break.

In the second half, it was all Algeria but Sierra Leone remained resolute and impregnable at the back.

Riyah Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi had Algeria's best chances in the game.

Brahimi was put through on goal and with just the goalkeeper at his mercy, the forward saw his shot saved by the brilliant Kamara.

Next to test Kamara was Mahrez on the 79th minute but the goalkeeper was once again up to the task as he excellently saved his effort with a low right-handed save.

In the end, Sierra Leone held on for a deserved share of the spoils, with the players and bench celebrating wildly.

Izuchukwu Akawor

